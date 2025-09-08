How ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Is Shattering Records

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

**This article contains spoilers for K-Pop Demon Hunters**

K-Pop Demon Hunters, the animated action blockbuster released in June 2025, has broken several records, becoming the most-watched movie ever on Netflix within only three months of its release. It now has more than 266M views and has even beaten popular series like Squid Game and Wednesday.

One of the factors that contributed to the film’s popularity is its soundtrack. So far, the K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack is the highest-charting soundtrack of 2025. The song “Golden” by HUNTR/X has reached No. 1 on the Official UK Singles Chart on the Billboard Hot 100. Saja Boys’ song “Your Idol” managed to beat the K-pop group BTS’s charting records on Spotify. “Golden” soon followed and overtook “Your Idol” as No. 1 on Spotify’s US Top 50, making HUNTR/X the highest-charting K-pop girl group ever.

In addition to the soundtrack, the film’s story is incredible and captivating. It centers around HUNTR/X, a K-pop girl group consisting of superstars and best friends Rumi, Mira, and Zoey.

While the world sees them as their favorite performers, they actually do much more than just sing for their fans. HUNTR/X’s secret profession is demon hunting and protecting the Honmoon, which is the barrier between the human world and the demon world.

The demons in the film capture the souls of living human beings to feed their leader, Gwi-Ma, and one of the demons, named Jinu, decides to create a demon K-pop boy band, Saja Boys, to steal HUNTR/X’s fans. This boy band ends up becoming popular and competing with HUNTR/X.

What makes matters worse for the girls is that Rumi seems to be losing her voice and has trouble reaching certain notes. It’s revealed that this is because she is part-demon, something she has never told anyone, not even her bandmates.

As the film progresses, Jinu and Rumi get closer as they both open up to each other about their struggles. Jinu talks about wanting to erase his memories, and he soon discovers Rumi’s true part-demon identity. Jinu tells Rumi that he once made a deal with Gwi-Ma for a better life and that he feels shame for his past actions. He also tells her that the distinctive markings on her skin are due to a certain shame she has.

Rumi spends much of the film wrestling with her identity and wanting to hide herself from others, fearing that people will not accept her as she is. However, she begins to learn that being part-demon is not something she needs to hide. By the end of the film, Rumi, with the help of her friends Mira and Zoey, is able to defeat Gwi-Ma and continue giving back to her fans as a member of HUNTR/X.

Overall, several elements of K-Pop Demon Hunters have contributed to its success and popularity. Originally an animated film for kids, K-Pop Demon Hunters has expanded to a wide range of audiences, exposing people all over the world to K-pop and Korean culture.

The plot is exciting and unique, displaying a story that has never been seen before. Additionally, the music is fantastic and has gone viral across the internet, further increasing the film’s engagement levels.

Whether it’s the animation, the characters, or the music, everyone can walk away with something valuable after watching K-Pop Demon Hunters.

