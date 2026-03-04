What’s Happening in Florida? Discussing Anti-Drag Laws With Justina Hole

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

All across Florida, current anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ+ laws are affecting performers and queer people in the state. In this article, I sat down with Justina Hole, a local Tallahassee drag queen, to talk about these laws and how they’re affecting Tallahassee’s annual Tallahassee Pride.

Her Campus (HC): Do you want to tell our readers a little bit about yourself?

Justina Hole (JH): My drag name is Justina Hole, and I started drag back in 2021 during my first semester of nursing school. It was the easiest way for me to make the little bit of money I needed for rent, all of my bills, and other things like that. My first show was actually a talent show at 926.

I started getting booked once or twice a month, and two years into it, I started making connections. I got to host my first show in Thomasville, Georgia, then in Valdosta, and then after that, in Tallahassee.

My show in Tallahassee opened a lot of doors for me. I started doing brunches, trivias, bingos, and more. Now I do drag full-time, and it’s a decision that I don’t ever want to have to go back on.

HC: What anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation has recently been passed, and how is it affecting events like Tallahassee Pride?

JH: It all started back in 2023, when a law was passed in Florida that banned drag queens from performing in front of anyone under the age of 18. As soon as it was passed, it was brought to litigation and the courts, so it wasn’t enforceable. However, in December 2025, the Supreme Court came down, they heard another case, and said you can’t have blanket protection from the law.

The only ones that are still protected are the people who brought the suit to the courts, which is the Hamburger Mary’s in Orlando. The law is vague, and it’s vague for a reason. It’s vague to scare people so they question things and pull out of events.

What’s “lewd” is different for everyone. Our drag show for Tallahassee Pride is usually open to everyone, so as a board, we went to Equality Florida, which is the biggest queer activism group here in Florida, and asked for their guidance. Their guidance was to move the drag show upstairs.

There hasn’t been a case where the state has gone after a drag queen yet, but Tallahassee Pride will be two blocks away from the Capitol building, and we can’t take chances like people in smaller or further away cities can.

There are so many events in Florida that are starting to be paused or canceled because of these laws. Tampa Pride got canceled, and they’re ripping up all the rainbow sidewalks. This is all happening right in front of us. It’s not just drag queens anymore. It might not affect you today, but it could affect you tomorrow, so enact change now.

That’s what happened with the drag ban. It was in litigation, so we thought that there was no way it could’ve been passed — but now it’s enforceable. This week alone, they just passed the “Don’t Say Gay, Don’t Say Trans,” anti-diversity law, and then the anti-diversity in the workplace.

The laws being passed are detrimental, and it will get worse before it gets better, until we start electing people who actually have our best interests at heart, because right now, in the state of Florida, not only are Republicans in charge, but they have a trifecta and a supermajority in the House and the Senate. We need to start electing officials who have everyone’s best interests at heart.

HC: How can people advocate against these laws?

JH: Equality Florida is always looking for volunteers. They’re in the session every single day opposing these bills, having people come and give testimonies and protest. You can go on Instagram, Facebook, and their website, and they have links in their bios that you can click on to keep up with the bills and volunteering services.

Volunteering doesn’t mean that you have to give testimony. They also look for online volunteers to help with tasks like making flyers.

Also, keep up with the election races in Florida, and do your research on the candidates. Do your research on the candidate before you’ve just blanket voted for them; don’t just vote against a candidate.

Something my family always instilled in me is that no one can ever take your education away. No one can ever take your knowledge away. Knowledge truly is power. Know what and who you’re voting for.

HC: Why is it important to keep doing drag in the midst of all the anti-queer legislation being passed?

JH: At the end of the day, drag is self-expression. It’s an art form specifically catered towards the queer audience. Drag queens have kind of always been at the forefront of activism, especially transgender and POC (person of color) queens.

The Pride movement started with a trans woman of color who was a drag queen — Marsha P. Johnson. Drag queens will always be the first ones they attack, because we’re the easiest target. Doing any kind of self-expression, not just drag, is so important because the more visible we are, the more they know that we aren’t going anywhere.

HC: What events are happening this week, leading up to Tallahassee Pride?

JH: There are a lot of fun events happening this week, and a lot of them are free to attend, so you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to go. During the week, on Sunday, March 1, we had an official Tallahassee Pride kickoff with brunch at 926, hosted by yours truly.

Monday, at 5:30 p.m., there was a Capital Tea meeting at 2200 South Monroe Street. On Tuesday, there was a queer history event at CarePoint Health and Wellness Center, which is also at 2200 South Monroe Street.

On Wednesday, we have Art Night at LeMoyne Arts at 5:30 p.m. On Thursday, we have Drag Bingo, also hosted by me, at the Bark. From 7 to 9 p.m., we’re giving away two more meet and greet tickets for Kori King and Miss Vanjie, our featured performers for this year’s Tallahassee Pride.

Friday, March 5, we have First Friday at Railroad Square, and there’s going to be a Tallahassee Pride tent. They’ll be there from 5 to 9 p.m., and then we also have Black Pride at 926 at 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 7, we have Pride in the Park from 2 to 7 p.m., and the drag show will be at 8 p.m. upstairs, featuring performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race and all over the state. We’re also going to have bands from Florida playing all day, and there will be 110 vendors — this is the biggest Pride we’ve ever put together.

