What To Know Before Watching ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 2

**This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton**

Bridgerton has quickly risen to the ranks as one of Netflix’s most popular Regency-era dramas. The show involves a thrilling, romantic, and dramatic narrative surrounding the Bridgerton siblings and their individual storylines. Love, scandal, betrayal, and a touch of character development all shape each season.

Now, with Season 4 out on Netflix, and rumors of a Season 5 in the works, audiences could learn a bit more about their favorite characters and where they can further explore the series.

Season 1 Recap

For a quick refresher, Bridgerton begins in Season 1, introducing us to the elegant and rowdy Viscount family, the Bridgertons. With their eight children: Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth, we start the show off in a stir of drama as the social season commences for the eldest daughter.

Season 1 follows Daphne Bridgerton as she enters London’s high society in search of a husband. She forms a fake courtship with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, to boost both of their prospects, but their arrangement turns into real love.

The season centers on passion, reputation, and the pressures placed on women in Regency-era marriage markets. All while this happens, the mysterious gossip writer Lady Whistledown stirs scandal with her gossip column.

Season 2 Recap

Season 2 shifts focus to Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest sibling and head of the family. Determined to marry for duty rather than love, he begins courting Edwina Sharma. However, he finds himself drawn strongly to her older sister, Kate.

Their slow-burning, enemies-to-lovers romance is full of tension, longing, and emotional growth. This season is my personal favorite as it explores themes of responsibility, sacrifice, and vulnerability.

Season 3 Recap

Season 3 highlights the long-standing friendship between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. After years of unspoken feelings, Penelope decides to move on and find a husband, with Colin’s help, only for Colin to realize he may have feelings for her after all.

The season dives deeper into identity, confidence, and secrets, especially as Penelope continues to hide her double life as Lady Whistledown.

Season 4 Focus

Now we enter Season 4, which focuses on Benedict Bridgerton, the second-oldest sibling, and Sophie Baek. Sophie is a mysterious young woman with a hidden past whose encounter with Benedict at a masquerade ball sets the stage for a romance that crosses class lines and tests the limits of love in the ton.

Now, having read every book in the eight-book Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn, I know all there is to know about what’s to come. I also have to say that Part 1 of Season 4 hasn’t disappointed me at all!

Yerin Ha, who plays Sophie in the show, has done an amazing job in portraying the quiet resilience that Sophie has from living an underprivileged life as a maid.

What to Expect

For show viewers, prepare to see some wide-eyed realization from Benedict. For those who haven’t seen the new season, expect to see the full Bridgerton family and their spouses with some new, small additions, excluding Daphne and Simon. We can also expect to see some of our favorite side characters like the Mondrich couple, Queen Charlotte, Brimsley, the Featheringtons, and some new additions.

This season, we get a deeper look into the working class that makes the wheels of society turn around. My current favorite addition this season is Alfie (honestly, his accent cracks me up!).

As Season 4 unfolds, conversations are already shifting towards what’ll come next for the Bridgerton family. Netflix has recently confirmed that Bridgerton has been renewed for a fifth season, with production expected to begin soon and future storylines likely centering on either Eloise or Francesca Bridgerton.

For book readers especially, this opens the door to some of the most emotionally complex romances in Julia Quinn’s series. It also reassures audiences that the show intends to continue exploring each sibling’s story in turn.

For viewers looking to get a sneak peek at what’s to come, I highly recommend reading the Bridgerton book series! Now, some seasons may not be as accurately portrayed in the show compared to the book, but it’s still a good time diving deeper into the Bridgerton Universe and learning more about each character!

