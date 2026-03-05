Wasn’t He Canceled? Kenny Rodriguez’s Reality TV Comeback Explained

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One minute, the internet was dragging Love Island Season 6 star, Kenny Rodriguez. Next, he’s back on our screens as if nothing ever happened. If you’ve scrolled through X or TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen the same question going around: Wasn’t he canceled?

Rodriguez is competing in the newest season of La Casa de los Famosos, the Spanish-language adaptation of Big Brother. His return to reality TV feels like the true plot twist nobody saw coming, and for me personally, it’s even crazier, since it’s on a show I can proudly say I grew up with.

After Rodriguez faced intense amounts of backlash and trended for all the wrong reasons, many, like myself, assumed his time in the spotlight was over. I mean, to be fair, in today’s digital world, people have been “canceled” and had their careers crumble in front of their eyes for way less.

So, how did he go from facing one of the biggest controversies to competing for a grand prize in one of the biggest Spanish-speaking reality TV shows?

Why was he canceled?

To understand his comeback, you have to rewind. Rodriguez’s cancellation stemmed from accusations that he was using his Love Island co-star and girlfriend at the time, JaNa Craig, for clout. Most argued that he inserted himself into trending conversations to “stay relevant” and keep his name circling online.

That was only the start of it. Screenshots and clips began to spread. Social media users called him out, brands started distancing themselves, and the word “canceled” attached itself to him overnight.

Then started the unfollows. Fans were quick to notice that Craig had unfollowed Rodriguez on Instagram. Shortly after, almost the entire cast of Love Island Season 6 clicked that unfollow button.

This only fueled speculation that the situation was more serious than people initially thought. In influencer culture, an unfollow speaks louder than words, and these unfollows signified distance, disapproval, or at the very least, a desire not to be associated with an upcoming controversy.

The start of a comeback

In true reality TV fashion, not everyone closed the door. When La Casa de los Famosos announced Rodriguez as a part of the cast, the comment section exploded, to say the least.

Some eagle-eyed fans even noticed Leah Kateb, one of his Love Island co-stars, showing her disapproval in this casting, commenting under an Instagram announcement, “Oh- we’re not hungry! Next.”

Whether Kateb did it to support one of her best friends or shame Rodriguez’s past actions, this interaction definitely added one more layer to his “comeback” narrative.

Now, the same internet that was once trying to figure out what he did and how to cancel him was now trying to figure out how he got back into the spotlight and who was going to support him.

That’s the thing about modern cancel culture; it happens out loud and unfolds in real time through unfollows, likes, comments, and sometimes even silence.

Rodriguez’s redemption arc

La Casa de los Famosos places a group of celebrities under one roof, completely cut off from the outside world. No phones. No internet. No contact with families. Every conversation, interaction, and meltdown is witnessed on the 24/7 cameras. Viewers vote weekly to eliminate contestants until one housemate takes home the grand prize.

What makes the show especially interesting is the emphasis it has on fan engagement. Audiences don’t just watch, they play a very important role as well, voting on who stays and who leaves. Redemption arcs are truthfully built in real time, and public opinion can shift overnight.

For Rodriguez, this truly is the ultimate test. He has the opportunity to reinvent himself away from short, edited clips and the chaos of social media commentary.

Although many were certain he would be out the first week, quite the opposite has happened. Instead of leaning into drama, he’s played a more strategic, emotionally controlled game.

He’s carefully formed alliances, avoided unnecessary fights, and shown a different side of himself to the public. Could this truly be his redemption arc?

Here’s where things get even more interesting. The show’s previous winner (that I may or may not have pulled multiple all-nighters to vote for) was Carlos “Caramelo” Cruz, a fellow Dominican raised in New York. His win wasn’t about gameplay or complex strategies; it was about culture, Dominican pride, and the rise of a powerful community.

The Dominican and New York Latino communities showed up heavily in voting, proving that representation and shared identity can truly trump strategies. Caramelo’s victory demonstrated that when a contestant connects culturally and emotionally with viewers, they can overcome even strong competition, like an internet cancellation.

Rodriguez shares that Dominican background and New York energy, and that connection matters. Fans who see themselves in him, whether in his accent, his upbringing, or his hustle, are more likely to rally behind him. Reality TV is never just about strategy; it’s about relatability.

So, was he canceled? For many viewers, yes, but La Casa de los Famosos thrives on second chances. The show gives contestants space to redefine themselves in front of millions. Whether Rodriguez ultimately wins or not, his presence alone proves something powerful.

In reality TV, redemption is always one good season away, and if history repeats itself as it did with Caramelo, Rodriguez might not just be back, but unstoppable.

