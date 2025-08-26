The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion on Aug. 25 was a night full of drama, fighting, and lots of explaining. The reunion, which premiered on Peacock, starred most of the cast, including the final four couples and bombshells that made their entrance later on in the show. Season 7’s reunion gave many fans a peek at which couples are still going strong, as well as those who are on the rocks. There may be some trouble in paradise for two of Season 7’s favorite couples.

Drama actually started prior to the airing of the reunion, when fans noticed that Iris and Pepe unfollowed each other on Instagram, along with Love Island winners Bryan and Amaya. It’s safe to say that they were on good terms during the reunion, though, which filmed back on Aug. 12. Both couples even shared that they were exclusive.

However, just hours before the show aired, Iris seemingly hinted to confirming the breakup rumors with an Instagram Story photo of a tropical sunset and the song “Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac playing in the background. The lyrics go, “Time cast a spell on you, but you won’t forget me / I know I could’ve loved you, but you would not let me / I’ll follow you down ’til the sound of my voice will haunt you / You’ll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you.”

If the Love Island USA breakup rumors couldn’t get any more devastating, Amaya also hinted to her split with Bryan, as fans noticed her re-post of an edit from Scandal that said, “When I finally pick myself back up and never let my walls down like that again.” (Her Campus previously reached out to Amaya’s team for comment but didn’t hear back.)

Bryan’s alleged cheating was discussed during the reunion, as Bryan explained that he had a “lapse of judgement” which was “pouring shots around, giving the crowds shots and stuff like that.” However, he said that he and Amaya discussed the matter. Amaya then defended herself, saying, “I’m not a woman that would be with someone that doesn’t respect me, so if I’m with him and still with him, it’s clearly because the relationship dynamic is healthy and great.”

Just two weeks after filming the reunion, it seems as though Amaya may not be standing on business. But don’t fret, because there are still a few of USA’s favorite couples that are still going strong.

Ace & Chelley

Ace and Chelley may not have made it to the season finale, but they still won each other’s hearts. After being closed off in Season 7, the couple took it a step further by going exclusive before they were voted off.

While they promised that they wouldn’t see other people once they’re off the show, they’ve also explained that they haven’t made their boyfriend/girlfriend status official as of yet.

The ball is honestly in Ace’s court at this point. Chelley told hosts Cohen and Ariana Madix, “He’s big on romantic gestures, and I love stuff like that. So, just waiting for the perfect moment to be official.” Ace also didn’t hold back as he explained that he’s planning to make Chelley his first “and last” girlfriend. He said, “I got something cooking up my sleeve,” as he expressed his love for Chelley.

Nic & Olandria

While fans are faithfully rooting for Nicolandria, the question about their relationship status was still up in the air, up until the reunion. And well, let’s just say that they aren’t official… yet. The couple explained the pressure they felt from Love Island fans to instantly become boyfriend and girlfriend after the show. Nic told Keke Palmer during her podcast on Aug.19, “We’re not exclusive yet, but the pace is going really strong. It’s been hard, because every day is so busy.”

Luckily for fans, they’re still exploring their close-knit bond with each other, as many hope for their relationship to become official.

Taylor & Clarke

The pairing of Taylor and Clarke was pretty much instant after Clarke came onto the show as a part of Casa Amor.

During the Season 7 reunion, the couple explained that their relationship has been going pretty well since leaving Fiji, however, they didn’t go much into detail. Taylor admitted to Keke Palmer during her podcast on Aug. 19 that he and Clarke have been exclusive since they’ve left the show, and they have no problem dropping the “L”-bomb onto each other. Keke asked, “Are we saying love?” Taylor responded, “Hell yeah!”

Although fans were saddened by the reported breakups of Iris, Pepe, Bryan, and Amaya, it’s refreshing to see that a few of this season’s couples remain exclusive and committed, giving us hope that love really can last beyond the villa.