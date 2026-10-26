Victoria’s Secret 2026 Fashion Show: Inside Fashion’s Biggest Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Oct. 18, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show brought together some of the biggest names in fashion, music, and pop culture for a night of memorable, iconic moments. Hollywood stars, mainstream musicians, and celebrities attended the annual show, which captivated audiences at home with its performances, unique looks, and unexpected surprises.

With all eyes and cameras on one of the biggest events in fashion entertainment, here’s a recap of the night’s biggest moments, celebrity appearances, and surprises you may have missed.

Celebrity Appearances

The fashion show hosted at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, had a diverse range of famous attendees. Several reality television stars were in attendance, such as Serena Page, Trinity Tatum, and Maura Higgins from Love Island. Movie stars Nicole Kidman, Dylan Sprouse, and Timothée Chalamet were also seen in attendance. Other well-known guests of the show included Vanessa Bryant and Olympic gold medalist Amber Glenn.

Besides reality television stars, actors, and Olympians on the guest list, a wave of influencers was also seen in the audience and on stage. TikTok influencer Katie Fang and Louisiana State University former gymnast and influencer Livvy Dunne made an appearance.

TikTok influencer Gabriela Moura made her second appearance, being featured in the show after making her debut last year. Moura was seen modeling during the PINK Halftime Show last year and was featured during the same segment of the show this year.

Musical Performances

In addition to the celebrities in attendance, the night featured four musical guests throughout the fashion show. Starting the show, country singer Megan Moroney sang three songs from her album Cloud 9, including “6 Months Later,” “Wish I Didn’t,” and “Sorry… I Meant Tonight.”

Afterward, Tate McRae performed her new single “Housewife” for the first time live, as well as her songs “Dear God” and “Sports Car” from So Close to What.

During the PINK Halftime Show, the girl group KATSEYE performed their songs “Animal” and “Pinky Up” while the Victoria’s Secret Angels walked around them. To conclude the night, rapper Megan Thee Stallion performed a medley of her songs “Her” and “Body.”

Biggest Surprises

One of the biggest shocks of the night was when model Barbara Palvin strutted on the catwalk. Six weeks postpartum, she walked during Moroney’s musical performance, while her husband Dylan Sprouse cheered in the stands. Additionally, Natalia Bryant, daughter of basketball star Kobe Bryant, debuted on the Victoria’s Secret runway during KATSEYE’s musical performance.

Kylie Jenner also made her Victoria’s Secret debut, walking the runway in a $50 million bra. Jenner wore the Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra designed by Jacob & Co. Jenner’s specific Fantasy Bra is the most expensive bra ever produced in Victoria’s Secret history. The diamond-covered bra took nearly 1,000 hours to create and has caused controversy online, as the Fantasy Bra is typically an honor reserved for veteran angels to wear.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was full of some iconic moments in the brand’s history and legacy in the fashion and entertainment industry. With A-list celebrities seen watching from the stands to familiar models and celebrities walking the stage, the fashion show brought together some of the best-known celebrities currently in pop culture.

Alongside musical performances from iconic female artists celebrating confidence and individuality, this year’s show was an unforgettable one!

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