Unraveling the Haunting Lyrics of Lady Gaga’s ‘Blade Of Grass’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Little Monsters rejoice! The long-awaited release of Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM has arrived, featuring some of her most personal and intimate songs to date. From the iconic dance music that made her famous to the heartbreaking yet hopeful portrayals of love, this masterpiece has it all. Let’s delve into the intricacies of her song “Blade Of Grass” and uncover the emotional depth that makes this track truly unforgettable.

Inspiration

In an interview with host Zane Lowe for Apple Music, when asked about her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky, Gaga claimed, “The song was about a memory that I had of us standing in the backyard, and he said, ‘When I propose to you, what am I supposed to do?’ And I said, ‘You can just wrap a blade of grass around my finger in the backyard. And I’ll say yes.’”

Lyrical Interpretation

The first line in the song is “Lovers kiss in a garden made of thorns,” a juxtaposition of how complicated love can be. While its beauty can be likened to a garden, relationships are full of challenges, as symbolized by the thorns. She follows with “Traces of lonely words, illusions torn,” signifying empty promises made by a former partner and past dreams being shattered.

“You said, ‘How does a man like me love a woman like you?’” perfectly depicts the second guessing and self-doubt that are all too common within relationships. When looking for stability from her partner, Gaga sings in the subsequent line, “I said, ‘Hold me until I die and I’ll make you brand new’” as a plea for rebirth and emotional connection.

The beginning of the chorus is a sweet callback to Gaga’s retelling of how she wanted Polansky to propose. She sings, “Come on and wrap that blade of grass / Around my finger like a cast,” which not only gives insight into how Polansky chose to get down on one knee but also symbolizes his commitment to Gaga.

The following line is “’Cause even though the church burned down / I’ll be your queen without a crown” and can be interpreted as a deconstruction of societal norms and traditional marriage structures, alluding to Gaga still maintaining dignity even though some conventional elements are missing. It undermines how secure she feels with her partner and how confident she feels even though they’re paving their own path.

“I’ve been so lonely in this field / Fightin’ a battle with no shield” shows her vulnerability. Gaga has been battling her own insecurities alone and without any protection. However, she ends the chorus with “Come on and wrap that blade of grass / And we’ll make it last,” showing that she has survived the hardships she has previously endured and is looking for a love that will stand the test of time.

In the second verse, Gaga sings, “This is the lawn of memories I mourn.” When she looks at her backyard, she is reminded of all the happy and sad memories that have happened there. While she’s reminded of the beautiful moments she shared with her friends and fiancé, she also recalls times of sorrow, such as hosting her friend Sonja Durham’s wedding there before her passing in 2017.

She continues, “I fall into your eyes, shelter from storm,” showing how deep of an emotional connection she has with her partner. She’s able to feel sheltered from the chaos and scrutiny that comes with being a celebrity. Polanski is where she finds solace and comfort in a world of unpredictability.

Finally, the bridge contains “I’ll give you something / Yeah, it’s no diamond ring,” illustrating that Gaga values a meaningful relationship more than material possessions. She proceeds with “The air that I’m breathing / Forever’s not enough / A song we’ll both sing / Yeah, it’s not the same thing,” highlighting the uniqueness of their bond and their mutual reliance. She conveys immense love for her partner, emphasizing that no amount of time can ever fulfill the depth of their connection.

Rediscovering Her roots

When discussing the inspiration behind her seventh studio album, Gaga said, “I wrote a lot of various fantasies and escapes. The only place reality is really present is that these fantasies are coming from a real person, trying to soothe their inner chaos. That’s where I found the reason for why I make this music. Each song is an exercise in personal chaos — a way to deal with myself.”

That doesn’t mean that the creation of the album was without struggles and setbacks. When sitting down with Sean Evans, the co-creator and host of the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, Gaga was asked when the closest she was to walking away from the industry. She answered, “I missed the community that I had in New York [before I made it], and that was really hard. So, there were definitely times where I felt like maybe I should walk away.”

Gaga has been open recently about the pressures that come with working in the industry. When speaking with Vogue, Gaga stated, “For a long time, for most of my career, my life was controlled by this business: what people wanted from me; what they hoped I could achieve; how to keep me going. And that can be a lot of pressure, and it’s scary. But I feel like I’m finally coming out on the other side.”

She went on to say, “There’s a lot of pain associated with this adventure, and when I start to explore that pain, it can bring out another side to my artistry. When I’m here at this studio, I’m relaxed, and I am able to face my demons, and what’s remarkable is…that’s the music. I’m able to hear it back.”

As she talked about the challenges that come with being an artist, Gaga lamented, “I put so much of myself as a musician, as a producer, as a songwriter into everything.” She continued, “And that is who Lady Gaga is to me. Maybe to someone else, it might be the meat dress or something that I did that they remember as me. But for me, I always want to be remembered for being a real artist and someone who cares so much about a life of art.”

While Gaga isn’t the same artist we fell in love with after her critically acclaimed album The Fame in 2008, it has been incredible to watch her grow and become more comfortable with how she expresses herself. The completion of her newest album allowed her to rediscover her authentic self, and as she stated, “My relationship to myself as an artist now is more empowered: This is me. This. Is. Me.”

The confidence and passion she exudes are inspiring. She’s proven that she not only found peace within but has also inspired millions of fans around the world to do the same. Her journey proves that true success lies not in perfection but in the ability to be unapologetically yourself, no matter the challenges. As we find ourselves on the “Edge of Glory,” where the sky’s the limit, we must remember never to lose ourselves and what makes us stand out.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!