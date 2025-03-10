Lady Gaga’s ‘MAYHEM’ Tracks Ranked and Reviewed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The highly anticipated release of Lady Gaga’s newest album MAYHEM has taken the pop music world by storm. The 14-time GRAMMY award-winning artist did not disappoint.

The resurgence of Gaga’s songs in popular media in the last few years, such as “Bloody Mary” and “Judas,” only made Little Monsters more anxious for a new release after five years without a studio album. Needless to say, Gaga delivered. The album has received high praise from the public and critics, with Rolling Stone giving MAYHEM a four-star rating.

The 14-song tracklist honors Gaga’s pop roots, putting MAYHEM up with her hit albums The Fame and Born This Way. This fresh sound is the perfect addition to Gaga’s vast discography.

Are you ready, Little Monsters? Here’s my initial ranking of MAYHEM!

“Don’t Call tonight”

“Don’t Call Tonight” is a fantastic track about toxic and painful love, but it feels like the album’s weakest link. Lyrically, I enjoy it. Still, this song is the least instrumentally interesting of MAYHEM. As an enormous fan of the rock genre, I greatly value instrumental variety and the music behind the lyrics. So, the lack of engrossing sound makes it a bit bland for my taste. Regardless, the song is a hit!

“The Beast”

I love the song's lyrics and the symbolism of "The Beast" coming out. "The Beast," although hidden, reveals one's true self. Yet, this track falls into a similar category as "Don't Call Tonight." I could use a bit more than the masterfully written and symbolic lyrics.

“How Bad Do u Want me”

The internet has been speculating whether “How Bad Do U Want Me” was a nod to Taylor Swift, or if Swift worked on the track, although she wasn’t credited. While the song does radiate a degree of 1989, it’s still authentically Gaga. MAYHEM is a symbol of self-discovery and being yourself, and “How Bad Do U Want Me” embodies this. Gaga tests her partner’s affection by questioning whether they love the image of her or her true self, singing, “That girl in your head ain’t real / How bad do you want me, for real?” While this song is also a bit audibly uninteresting to me, its symbolism and lyrical genius make up for it.

“Die with a Smile”

This song is brilliant, but it almost doesn’t belong on this album. This GRAMMY-winning single by Gaga and Bruno Mars never fails to bring me near tears, but it clashes with the attitude of the rest of the album. When you hit shuffle and “Die With A Smile” comes on after a strong track like “Abracadabra,” it sounds out of place. It pains me to put this song in 11th place because it’s a stunning apocalyptic love song, similar to Matt Maltese’s “As the World Caves In.” The track adds to the mismatched chaos Gaga aimed for with MAYHEM. Still, Gaga’s other songs on MAYHEM outshine this pop ballad.

“Killah (feat. Gesaffeistein)”

“Killah” is one groovy beat! I quickly fell into the instrumentals on this, and I adore the lyrics. This song is that of a “bedroom demon,” wherein Gaga will “make you scream.” While “Killah” is a funky hit, the tempo is a bit slow. This song doesn’t feel as dancey as the others on the album. Still, this track demonstrates Gaga’s variety and ability to hit the mark no matter the song’s pace.

“Shadow of a Man”

“Shadow Of A Man” gets the tempo up! I shimmy every time I hear the chorus. Gaga experimented with the arrangement, creating a wonderful mix of pop and funk elements. The lyrics also struck a chord with me. This song is about empowerment through finding and being yourself, a theme Gaga constantly returns to throughout MAYHEM. Gaga is living in the “Shadow Of A Man,” navigating the frustration it brings. She refuses to remain in the shadows and emerges into the light loudly. This song is brilliantly done, yet ranks ninth. This ranking speaks to MAYHEM‘s overall variety and genius.

“Blade of Grass”

This song, albeit nearly as out of place as “Die With A Smile,” masterfully references Gaga’s relationship with her fiancé, Michael Polansky. “Blade of Grass” retells the story of when Polansky asked how he should propose to Gaga. Gaga uses a blade of grass as a symbol for an engagement ring. She passionately sings, “Come on and wrap that blade of grass / Around my finger like a cast.” This song pulls on my heartstrings, and it feels as if Gaga is inviting me into a more personal side of her life. Her relationship with Polansky has remained out of the light, but “Blade of Grass” feeds hungry Little Monsters by telling us a story dear to Gaga’s heart.

“lovedrug”

“LoveDrug” puts forth a love song wrapped in an engaging rhythm. The staccato of her chorus lyrics, “I just need a dose of the right stuff / I just need a hit of your lovedrug” provide an upbeat dance hit on par with Gaga’s The Fame. This song is perfect for a car sing-along and is placed seventh only because the following six songs completely blew me away.

“Vanish into you”

Like “Blade of Grass,” “Vanish Into You” gives me part of Gaga’s heart. The first song written for MAYHEM, ”Vanish Into You” is a love song describing how Gaga wants to disappear into the person she loves most, likely Polansky. Gaga has this empowered pop-icon figure surrounding her, and MAYHEM does an excellent job complicating her image. Yes, Gaga is a pop icon, but she also has many sides to her. ”Vanish Into You” demonstrates one of these personalities. It only helps that this song is incredibly catchy and blesses us with Gaga’s musical prowess. ”Vanish Into You” showcases Gaga’s voice beautifully, and I find myself swaying when it plays.

“Abracadabra”

It may be disappointing to see that I ranked "Abracadabra" fifth, but that's no easy feat! This song has me out of my seat and dancing every time I hear it! I appreciate that "Abracadabra" feels so nostalgic for Gaga's techno-pop era of the 2000s and 2010s. "Abracadabra" is what I think of when I think of Gaga. So, it feels as though Gaga is saying goodbye to this image of her that's engrained in our minds to welcome a more complete version of her. Still, "Abracadabra" is pure excellence. The song may have put a magic spell on me — I can't turn it off! The music video is enrapturing and demonstrates that Gaga's skills go beyond music itself. Gaga is a fashion expert who never fails to draw eyes.

“Zombieboy”

MAYHEM represents Gaga’s transformation throughout her career. In The Fame Monster‘s “Monster” Gaga sings, “Boy, no, get your paws right off of me.” She opens “Zombieboy” by singing, ”So put your paws all over me.” This song is the epitome of change and growth but carries a somber message. “Zombieboy” is about the late nights out that often lead to feeling like a zombie the following morning. The song is also a tribute to the late artist Rick Genest, with whom Gaga was friends. Yet, the song doesn’t feel morbid at all. Instead, it breathes life into the album with an energetic rhythm and a catchy chorus.

“Disease”

“Disease” may have been one of our earliest snips of MAYHEM, but it was released as a single for a reason! While “Abracadabra” seems to be the fan-favorite single and has grossed the most streams of the album, “Disease” contains a vocal and symbolic rawness that captures my attention. This track allows Gaga’s vocal talent to shine and provides a satisfying taste of her pop roots. Most importantly, the arrangement is rhythmically entrancing — I can’t help but violently nod my head to it! I feel transported into Gaga’s inner turmoil as she realizes that all parts of herself, good or bad, are what make Gaga — Gaga. This track nails the theme of MAYHEM and, thus, was the perfect first release to prepare us for an incredible and candid album.

“Garden of Eden”

When Gaga makes a biblical reference, you know it’ll be a banger. This high-energy hit honors Gaga’s history in pop music but is equally refreshing and contemporary. In “Garden of Eden,” Gaga draws on the biblical story of the forbidden fruit to express sin and desire. Gaga takes the serpent’s place, testing the listeners with her apple and giving into temptation. This song is masterfully done. The lyrics are creative and feel almost seductive. Gaga made a sexy dance-pop anthem that will be stuck in my head for the foreseeable future.

“perfect celebrity”