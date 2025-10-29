Tips To Get More Bang for Your Buck at Halloween Horror Nights

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re wondering if you should attend Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) at Universal Orlando this year, you’re in the right place. I’m here to help with some tips on how to not let your hundred-dollar ticket go to waste, because nothing is worse than showing up at a theme park, waiting in lines all day, and leaving feeling like you didn’t get to do anything.

Everyone knows that one professional theme park goer who has the skill to maneuver through visiting crowds, scour the longest lines, and find the best merchandise that isn’t horribly overpriced. The line leader? That’s me, and luckily, I’m willing to speedwalk through my tips and tricks on how to make your trip to HHN as cost-effective as possible!

Buy your Halloween Horror Nights Tickets Early

Now, this tip is a little bit late for those who want to go in 2025, but it’s still relevant for those wanting to attend Universal’s spookiest event in 2026.

HHN is typically open from early September to early November every year. Tickets can be bought at any time until the days are sold out, and Universal will start announcing the houses, shows, and dates for the event closer to when it begins.

Make sure to keep an eye out for when tickets go on sale! It’s important to note that tickets get more expensive the closer they are to the date you’re going. Get on their website as early as possible to get a cheaper ticket so you can spend more on food, gas, merch, or any other goodies.

If you want to get an Express Pass, you should also decide ahead of time whether or not it’s worth it for your HHN experience.

Take advantage of the clock

You don’t want to watch the time tick down while you’re waiting by the entrance or struggling to find parking. Make sure you plan for traffic and get there early! Manage your time well and you won’t regret it. If you get there too early, you can always take pictures, shop, or get a bite to eat.

Traffic can be unpredictable in Orlando, especially at night, so plan early and follow the signs. My trip to Orlando didn’t go so smoothly, and we ended up getting there two hours after the park opened. Although it was easier to get through the doors, the lines for houses were already passing the hour-and-a-half mark.

Not everyone is there for the houses; if you’re interested in a laid-back trip, there are great options for you, too. The park offers many acrobatic and light shows that are perfect for people who still want to take in the spooky vibes without going through the haunted houses.

A little trick about the houses is that they’ll get emptier as the night goes on. In my opinion, grabbing a place in line right before closing is a pro move. The employees won’t kick you out if you’re in line before the clock strikes 2 a.m.

Do what my friends and I did and make the line for your favorite house right at 1:59 a.m. When we went, a line that was 160 minutes an hour ago was cut down to 30 minutes right before the event ended.

Make a list of priorities

Like any trip to a theme park, making a list of priorities prevents you from spending too much time arguing in the middle of a walkway. Plan beforehand which houses or shows are a “must-see” and which ones you wouldn’t mind skipping if time runs out.

Keep in mind that the more popular houses will always have longer wait times. Less popular ones share the same thrills with lesser wait times: to get the most out of your trip, you might want to think twice before skipping them.

Make sure you know your way around the park, or at least make sure to have a map in hand as you traverse through the night. The last thing you want to do as a line leader is realize you’ve made a wrong turn.

Timing is key! Make sure you get into lines early or late, and don’t forget to bring a game on your phone that you can play while you wait.

If you want to get the most out of your trip, make sure to follow these tips! Buy that ticket and get there early! My last piece of advice is to bring a friend to hold onto. There are scares around every corner.

I had a lot of fun at Halloween Horror Nights, and I hope that if you get to go, you’ll use these tips to get the hang of the frightful atmosphere.

