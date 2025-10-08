5 Must-See Houses at Halloween Horror Nights 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) 2025 is shaping up to be one of Universal Orlando’s most ambitious scary fests yet. With 10 haunted houses scattered across the park, it’s tough to narrow down which ones are truly worth the wait. Fast passes can get expensive, and waiting in seemingly never-ending lines can take away from the fun.

That being said, if you’re here to put your priorities in check, these are five must-see houses you absolutely shouldn’t skip for the best experience.

Terrifier funhouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UniMonsters (@unimonsters) This house truly puts the “horror” in Halloween Horror Nights. In fact, Universal masterminds are calling this “one of the goriest, most extreme houses in HHN history.” Every room included a visually disturbing set to capture the same level of brutality in the movies, such as the infamous bathroom scene. Additionally, Universal’s creative team went as far as to use a variety of scents, replicating some truly noxious smells featured in the movie. One interactive twist lets you choose between a dry or wet path. Neither path features any jump scares, but the wet path ensures a lightly misted experience. However, don’t let your guard down just yet. Art the Clown tends to roam outside the house, so make sure to keep an eye out… just some friendly advice.

Jason Universe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halloween Horror Nights (@horrornightsorl) To celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Friday the 13th franchise, Universal’s creative team (the same masterminds behind last year’s Insidious house) brought Jason Voorhees back in full force. Revisiting iconic locations from the franchise, such as Camp Crystal Lake and Jason’s shack, brought the experience to life as unpredictable scares were planted at almost every corner. Of all the houses, this definitely included the most heart-stopping surprises. The house closed with a finale in Eternal Peace Cemetery, where lightning strikes Jason’s corpse, unleashing multiple versions of him onto the guests. While the set design wasn’t the most creative, the sheer intensity of the actors working it made it unforgettable.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halloween Horror Nights (@horrornightsorl) If you grew up watching Five Nights at Freddy’s play-throughs at 2 a.m., this house is going to ignite some nostalgia. Drawing inspiration from the hit video game series, Universal succeeded in transforming a seemingly harmless restaurant setting into a nightmare full of suspense. The theme and consistency of the game are promising, especially to fans of the franchise. Guests will “see a fully animated Freddy Fazbear performing like he would in the movie or the video game,” as well as other characters such as Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy. However, if you’re looking for an experience with constant jump scares, this house didn’t include many. It was definitely more focused on the details of all the different scenes, such as the security room, stage, and abandoned arcade games. Nonetheless, walking into the house felt like stepping straight into Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

El artista: a Spanish haunting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Informer (@orlandoinformer) One of the brand-new, and arguably most beautiful, haunted houses is El Artista: A Spanish Haunting. The story follows Sergio Navarro, a 19th-century Spanish painter who retreats to a secluded manor in search of inspiration. Instead of finding his muse, he discovers the estate is haunted by the spirits of artists who came before him. His masterpieces turn into eerie portals for the dead, and eventually, Sergio himself becomes possessed, doomed to join the ghosts he once painted. As you travel throughout the manor, you’ll hear Sergio narrate his journal, documenting what he’s experiencing. The deeper you go, Sergio’s art fuses with the manor itself. Guests walk through breathtaking spaces like Sergio’s studio, a stained-glass conservatory, and a chilling crypt. It’s then revealed that Sergio isn’t the first artist trapped by the manor, and it ends with a chilling surprise. The house is both visually pleasing and unsettling, making it a standout this year.

galkin: MOnsters of the North