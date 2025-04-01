Sexuality in Pop: Is Sabrina Carpenter in Control?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the past year, Sabrina Carpenter has taken the pop music genre by storm, echoing her twist on femininity with every new release. On her Short n’ Sweet Tour, she exudes confidence and sensuality in ways that go beyond her past performances.

From her glittery, color-changing costumes to her increasingly bold “Juno” positions, Sabrina has embraced her sexuality more openly than ever. But has she taken it too far? Where does she draw the line between encouraging self-empowerment and glamorizing objectification?

Pushing Boundaries on Stage

Just three weeks ago, Sabrina performed hits “Bed Chem” and “Espresso” at the 2025 BRIT Awards. She closed out the performance on her knees in front of a backup dancer dressed as a member of the Royal Guard, leaving audiences shocked at just how far she would go to keep up her signature bit. Even more recently, at her Paris concert, she replicated a rather risqué pose using two male dancers to form an Eiffel Tower — a cheeky nod to the performance location.

In many interviews, Sabrina has spoken about her “ultra sexual” reputation with a sharp self-awareness, knowing that her lyrical innuendos spark controversy, especially when spread to younger audiences. Still, she stays true to the belief that she is a grown woman with artistic freedom. Her Disney Channel roots make it difficult to view her through a mature lens. Despite her past, she sticks by her motto: “If you can’t handle a girl who is confident in her own sexuality, then don’t come to my shows.”

The Fine Line Between Confidence and Overreliance

As a woman, I find Sabrina’s fearless self-assuredness in every creative choice she makes truly admirable as she explores every part of her womanhood without shame or fear of criticism. However, as an artist, I worry that she has fallen into bad habits, relying solely on sex appeal and sexual references to guarantee her next hit.

Having just won two GRAMMYs for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Solo Performance, Sabrina Carpenter’s timing couldn’t be better. This pop princess has the platform to shape the genre and influence her fans through the themes she explores in her music. Still, the question remains: Are the messages she promotes truly healthy?

It would be one thing if her mature content were paired with an equally mature aesthetic, but instead, she leans into a baby-doll-inspired look, from her hair to her clothing to her makeup. It’s hard to ignore how deeply the appeal to the male gaze is embedded in every aspect of her carefully cultivated, youthful image as a pop icon.

The Bigger Picture: Influence and Responsibility

She encourages her female fans to embrace their bodies, yet her own physical presentation sets an unattainable beauty standard. With all the bells and whistles, when does her act start to feel shallow, lacking flavor or color in any other aspect beyond sexual appeal and dirty references?

I can’t discount the work Sabrina has done to erase the sexual stigma surrounding female artists embracing their sensuality, but as her platform grows in the public eye, I hope she uses her music to create a space that fosters true confidence — one that goes beyond love and lust.

Time and again, we’ve seen female pop stars like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift navigate the fine line between seductive and pure as they define their personas. While women shouldn’t hesitate to luxuriate in their physical charms and provocative impulses, I would prefer that pop icons like Sabrina do it with a level of class and control.

