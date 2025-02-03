The 3 Most Unforgettable Moments of the 2025 GRAMMYs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The 2025 GRAMMYs proved that music’s biggest night of the year isn’t just about the awards — it’s about the shocking, jaw-dropping, unforgettable moments that spark conversation and shape pop culture for years to come. This year, the night didn’t disappoint, featuring a mix of electrifying performances, unexpected victories, and bold statements, both in fashion and in speeches.

Kendrick Lamar made history by sweeping some of the night’s top, most coveted awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Meanwhile, Charli xcx took center stage (and backstage) for an all-consuming performance of “Von Dutch” and “Guess,” surrounded by many strong, iconic women who commanded the spotlight, sending a powerful message about female empowerment in the entertainment industry. I couldn’t look away.

Yet the most heartwarming moment of the evening had to be when Chappell Roan delivered an emotional acceptance speech after winning Best New Artist — a moment that struck a chord with both fans and artists alike. From celebrating new talent to honoring legendary artists, the 2025 GRAMMYs proved that music and the entertainment industry have evolved and will continue to evolve in powerful ways.

Kendrick Lamar Wins Five GRAMMYs

At the 2025 GRAMMY Awards, Kendrick Lamar solidified his status as a modern rap legend when he won five awards throughout the night, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his track “Not Like Us.” In addition to these top honors, Lamar won Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video, winning every category he was nominated in and taking home two of the “Big Four” awards.

What makes these victories even more shocking and impressive is the tough competition that Lamar faced. For instance, other contestants for Song of the Year included “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter, an infectious track that had everyone singing along, and “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan, a powerful yet vulnerable song that resonated deeply with listeners worldwide. And, of course, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish, an introspective and hauntingly beautiful song that showcased Eilish’s distinct sound and unmatched artistry. The competition was extremely high this year.

Personally, my friends and I were shocked to see Lamar take home the number of victories that he did. With so many talented artists in the running, it was a surprising yet impressive moment to witness him dominate the GRAMMYs like that. It was a moment of validation not just for Lamar but for the hip-hop genre itself.

Charli XCX Steals the Show

Charli xcx owned the GRAMMYs stage when she delivered a dynamic performance of her singles “Von Dutch” and “Guess,” instantly filling the ceremony with thrilling energy that undoubtedly captured and held the audience’s attention. She began with “Von Dutch,” performing the song backstage surrounded by a small crowd while the camera circled around her as she performed, a nod to the “Von Dutch” and “360” music videos, her boiler rooms, and her infamous SWEAT Tour. Everything about it was so BRAT.

Transitioning seamlessly, she strutted back to the main stage and launched into “Guess,” where she was joined on stage by many iconic women, such as Alex Consani, Gabbriette, Quenlin Blackwell, and Julia Fox, as well as the producer of the song, The Dare. The performance also featured a shower of underwear, which will later be donated to a non-profit organization for people experiencing a loss of housing due to the LA fires.

Charli xcx’s performance was a top highlight of the evening, showcasing her unrestrained stage presence and unmatched ability to command the full attention of anyone watching. I mean, the global success of BRAT and “BRAT summer” speaks for itself.

Charli took home three GRAMMY awards: Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Record Packaging for BRAT, and Best Dance Pop Recording for “Von Dutch.”

Chappell Roan’s Heartfelt Victory

Perhaps one of the evening’s most sincere moments was Chappell Roan’s victory speech after winning Best New Artist. Roan took to the stage with a mixture of gratitude and awe as she delivered an emotional speech straight from her journal, even putting her award down to flip to the next page. With tears in her eyes, she began to speak from her heart about some of the struggles that shaped her journey as she demanded change in the industry.

In a powerful moment, Roan revealed that she told herself if she ever won a GRAMMY and was able to be seen and heard by the most powerful people in music, she would “demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists.” She then shared a personal story about struggling to find a job and afford healthcare insurance when she was dropped from her label when she was younger. She concluded her speech powerfully, yet simply, with “Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”

Roan’s authenticity and vulnerability continue to shine unapologetically through everything she does, even still at the GRAMMYs, from her performance of “Pink Pony Club” to her fashion choices throughout the night to her heartfelt acceptance speech.

Her lyrics resonate deeply with listeners around the world, diving into themes of identity, love, and self-empowerment. This emotional connection has played a major role in her rapid rise to fame, as she has become a voice for those who feel unheard, her music speaking to a diverse and global audience. She really is your favorite artist’s favorite artist.

Honorable Mentions

At the 2025 GRAMMYs, Beyoncé finally won her first Album of the Year with Cowboy Carter, and Chappell Roan inspired many as she took home the GRAMMY for Best New Artist. Other winners include Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Doechii for Best Rap Album, and Sabrina Carpenter for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The 2025 GRAMMYs was a celebration of groundbreaking moments in the pop-culture world that reminded us why the night is about more than just the awards. It’s a celebration of the artists, the performances, and the cultural shifts that shape the music industry year after year. Kendrick Lamar’s domination of the night, Charli xcx’s electrifying performance, and Chappell Roan’s heartfelt victory all showcased the incredible talent, passion, and authenticity that continue to define the music world.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!