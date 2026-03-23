The Return of JFK Jr. And CBK: America’s True Love Story

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone is talking… talking about a handsome, young man not even born in our generation. John F. Kennedy Jr. was once “America’s Boyfriend.” He became a cultural phenomenon who starred on magazine covers, like Vanity Fair, in the ’90s. So why is he back in the spotlight now, so many years later?

The FX limited series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has become a sensation, reminding the world why JFK Jr.’s life, love, and mystery still interest us decades later.

Since its premiere in February 2026, the series has not only surpassed anticipated streaming numbers but has also sparked TikTok memes, fashion trends, and even look-alike contests celebrating his one-of-a-kind style and charm. In a media landscape hungry for nostalgia, JFK Jr. is on everybody’s radar.

About the Show

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is exactly what the title promises: a dramatized portrait of the charismatic JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy (CBK). Their love story was intense, public, and ultimately tragic — making for good TV.

Having premiered on Feb. 12, this series is the first installment in Ryan Murphy’s Love Story franchise on FX, which will explore the inner workings of famous relationships whose personal lives became front-page news for the tabloids and are forever timeless.

This season surrounding Kennedy and Bessette follows their whirlwind relationship and eventual marriage, from the early days of their 1990s relationship through to their heartbreaking end, which shocked the world in 1999.

This narrative drama features Paul Anthony Kelly as handsome JFK Jr. and Sarah Pidgeon as a captivating Bessette. If you want to fall down the rabbit hole of the Kennedy dynasty yourself, there are a lot of different ways that you can watch.

Episodes air weekly on Thursday nights on FX. However, if you’re more of a streamer, the series is available on both Hulu and Disney+ with new episodes added after they air on FX. Whichever way you choose to watch, Love Story is easy to access and very hard to ignore.

Who’s Watching and Why

@cbssundaymorning Jack Schlossberg sharply criticizes Ryan Murphy’s series “Love Story,” about his uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, calling it “a capital F for fiction” and accusing Murphy of profiting off a “grotesque display” of his family’s life. He suggests that if Murphy truly cared about the Kennedy legacy, he would donate some of the show’s profits to the causes his grandfather championed and “try to do something about getting Trump out of power.” #jackschlossberg #ryanmurphy #lovestory #jfk #politics ♬ original sound – CBS Sunday Morning

It’s not just longtime Kennedy fanatics who have taken a liking to young JFK Jr., but an entire new generation. Since its debut, the show has amassed over 25 million hours of viewing across Hulu and Disney+.

Viewership has only increased as the series progresses, showing strong audience retention. Online search activity related to both JFK Jr. and Bessette has skyrocketed as online content creators and users have analyzed every detail of the series.

Conversation has varied from historical accuracy all the way to aesthetic inspiration of both JFK Jr. and Bessette’s wardrobe choices. We’ve seen this conversation escape the screen in more ways than one, first being a recent JFK Jr. look-alike contest in New York City.

This event drew in hundreds, both Millennial and Gen Z alike, as people gathered in newspaper caps and classic cable-knit sweatshirts to celebrate his iconic ’90s preppy aesthetic.

A broader, more serious conversation has even been sparked as to how we remember public figures. Critics have argued that dramatizations like Love Story can blur fact and fiction, especially for viewers who are too young to remember the real events.

The Kennedy family itself has even come out and expressed similar concerns about the series’s approach. Whether you share these opinions or not, it’s clear that JFK Jr. is the talk of the town as he plasters social media and is the topic of late-night talk shows, podcasts, and more.

JFK Jr.’s reignited popularity isn’t just about entertaining television. It’s about how we as a society continue to grapple with the ideas of fame, myth, and “lost love.”

Whether you’re tuning in for romance, drama, or cultural commentary, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has reminded us that some figures, like JFK Jr., never really leave our hearts.

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