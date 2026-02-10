Your Romance Trope Based on Your Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you believe in soulmates or slow burns, most of us can recognize a romance trope that feels a little too familiar. From innocent childhood crushes to flirty friendships that were clearly meant to turn into something more, there are endless love tropes to list that can speak volumes about someone’s story.

While romance is never exactly straightforward, it’s fun to consider how different paths and majors might line up with classic love tropes. Now that February has arrived and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, what better time to play around with it? I’ve curated my personal, opinion-based list pairing each major with possible matches, so let’s dive in!

fine arts: childhood sweethearts

Fine Arts majors are naturally nostalgic, which makes them perfect candidates for a love story that starts way back when. Whether they grew up taking acting classes together, met in middle school band, or were just two creative kids who always understood each other a little better than everyone else did, their chemistry was never a coincidence.

Having so much shared history is the perfect setup for a truly authentic relationship with plenty of sentimental memories to bond over, like an old song or an inside joke that never grew old. Plus, it’s comforting to have a built-in best friend; someone who’s witnessed growth, struggles, and successes over the years is often the perfect partner for these majors.

psychology: i can fix them

Psychology majors have a habit of falling for people they see as emotionally “misunderstood.” Instead of seeing red flags, they see attachment styles, childhood wounds, and untapped growth potential.

They’re naturally empathetic and patient, which sometimes turns their love life into an unintentional therapy session. Unfortunately, this can lead them to over-invest in people who aren’t emotionally ready for a relationship. However, that rarely stops them from trying.

business: enemies to lovers

Business majors thrive on ambition and competition, so it makes sense that their love stories start with tension; they’re drawn to people who challenge them, argue back, and match their drive. What begins as rivalry, whether in class, internships, or leadership roles, slowly turns into admiration and undeniable chemistry.

Even though their conversation is often coated with playful insults and never-ending bickering, it’s really just their way of expressing affection. At the end of the day, they’re looking for a partner who can keep up with their goals and stand confidently beside them.

communication: the flirty best friend

Communication majors are natural conversationalists, which makes them experts at forming deep friendships that blur into romance. They’re charming, emotionally open, and always know the right thing to say — except when it comes to admitting their own feelings.

A key value for them is connection, so building a strong emotional foundation long before anything turns romantic is highly inevitable. Sometimes they hide behind humor or mixed signals, worried that being honest might change the dynamic. This creates a slow-burn situation where the chemistry is obvious, but the confession takes forever. In the end, when they finally get together, everyone around them sees it coming.

criminology: the forbidden romance

Criminology majors are drawn to mystery, risk, and morally complex situations. Naturally, they’re intrigued by partners who are unconventional or off-limits, finding the thrill of the unknown almost irresistible. This fascination with challenge and danger often shapes their romantic choices, making them more likely to pursue relationships that their friends might warn against… one too many times.

They enjoy peeling back layers to understand their partner’s motivations and secrets, even when it leads to tension or secrecy. While these relationships can be emotionally consuming, criminology majors are fiercely loyal once they commit, valuing trust and depth above all else. Ultimately, their love stories are as complicated and compelling as the cases they study.

english: the love triangle

Let’s be honest, some of the best (and most frustrating) books feature the most invested love triangle stories. Overanalyzing every interaction, their romantic struggles feel like plot arcs, sometimes complete with internal monologues and dramatic realizations. To them, love is as much about the story as it is about the person.

After years of studying and synthesizing various works of romantic literature, it can be pretty hard to turn that analysis off in real life, especially when there’s much to compare to. The temptation of thoroughly reading into every possible meaning, word, and ending leaves English majors torn when it comes to making romantic decisions, regardless of which side of the triangle they might be on. On the bright side, tropes like this are at least a little exciting.

education: Second chance

Education majors are often patient and reflective people, which makes them naturally suited to second-chance relationships. Whether it’s an ex-relationship or an old friendship rekindled into romance, they’re willing to learn from past mistakes and value growth in themselves and others.

This maturity allows them to reconnect thoughtfully, giving priority to understanding, forgiveness, and meaningful connection just as they practice in the classroom. While it can be exhausting and sometimes romance roulette, they’re willing to believe that people can truly change.

pre-med: opposites attract

Pre-med majors often live in a world characterized by high stress, self-discipline, and long, sleepless nights spent downing coffee and memorizing terms. With schedules that are typically intense, it makes sense why they’re often drawn to someone completely different; someone spontaneous, creative, or relaxed enough to pull them out of their color-coded planners and remind them there’s life outside the library.

Their lifestyles might clash at times, but deep down, they admire what the other person has that they don’t, and that admiration is exactly what makes their relationship balanced.

Of course, no one fits perfectly into a single trope, and your major isn’t secretly writing your love story behind the scenes. Whether you saw yourself in one of these or just read for fun, romance is always more complicated, and more interesting, than any label.

Still, if your love life ever starts feeling like a movie plot, at least now you have a trope to blame.

