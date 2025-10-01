‘The Paper’: ‘The Office,’ Reinvented

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you grew up watching shows like The Office, Modern Family, and Parks and Recreation instead of age-appropriate cartoons. Some people might see this as a bad thing, as if I had no childhood, but I believe it contributed to some solid character development. Don’t just take my word for it: According to IMDb rankings, these highly acclaimed sitcoms are among the top 5 most popular mockumentaries.

The Office is that one show I can quote every line from, and, most importantly, rewatch without ever getting tired of it. For me, it went beyond mere entertainment; it became a part of how I grew up.

Characters Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly modeled what I perceive to be the perfect relationship. Their boss, Michael Scott, while occasionally ignorant, always showed a unique, unconditional love toward his coworkers. For its viewers, this show was never just another television series; it had something special.

It’s been over 20 years since the pilot episode of The Office (U.S.) first aired, and now, core producers Greg Daniels and Michael Koman have launched an entirely new spinoff series on Peacock — once again embracing the mockumentary style that made their original show a hit.

Even if you’ve never heard of The Office until now (this is your sign to start watching), I’m here to tell you everything you need to know about the TV series The Paper, including whether it’ll ever compare to The Office in my superfan opinion.

What Is The Paper?

Before diving into my key takeaways from the new series, here’s a quick rundown of what to expect. The same documentary crew that followed the staff at Dunder Mifflin in The Office now turns its lens on a struggling Midwestern newspaper company, and a publisher hoping to revive it with the help of volunteer writers. The employees aren’t exactly passionate about their work, which gives the show a lighthearted and amusing tone.

Key Takeaways

They’re back! Oscar Nuñez, the actor who plays Oscar Martinez in The Office, now returns as head accountant for the newspaper company in The Paper. Robert Shafer, who played Bob Vance in The Office, also makes a cameo in the pilot episode. As a superfan, these appearances were surprising and left me even more intrigued.

While watching The Paper, I initially drew character parallels to The Office. However, I soon realized that the writers did an excellent job of creating characters with their own unique stories rather than relying on what had already been done.

This extends beyond just the characters; certain camera angles and dialogue subtly echo The Office, creating a perfect balance. For me personally, this is a must for any spinoff-style show.

Is It Worth Watching? (Aka, Does It Compare to The Office?)

Yes, I believe that everyone reading this article should give The Paper a try, especially if you’re a fan of The Office. The characters are well written, and the plot is simple enough to follow that you can multitask — whether it’s catching up on laundry or tidying up — while it plays in the background.

With that being said, I believe The Paper has the potential to reach the same level of greatness as The Office, but for now, it hasn’t quite reached that point.

