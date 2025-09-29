‘The Muppet Show’ Set To Return With Guest Star Sabrina Carpenter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Muppet Show is making a comeback, and Disney’s invited Sabrina Carpenter to join the fun. In commemoration of the iconic variety show’s 50th anniversary, Disney+ will host a one-off special in 2026 that promises to capture the charm, humor, and musical magic that made the original series (1976-1981) a global phenomenon.

Jim Henson’s The Muppet Show was a magnet for A-list stars, featuring illustrious personalities from Elton John and Diana Ross to Johnny Cash and Julie Andrews. Each week, these guests shared the stage with Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and the rest of the Muppet gang, bringing a unique brand of humor and homespun charm to audiences around the world.

Now, Disney is poised to bring the magic of The Muppets to a new generation, with a little help from one of today’s biggest stars.

Grammy-winner Sabrina Carpenter is returning to her Disney roots, both as a guest star and executive producer on the special. Fans have been quick to agree that the pop star feels like she’s made for this kind of role. With her quick wit, musical talent, and genuine warmth, Carpenter embodies the spirit of what the show is all about.

Shortly after the announcement, Carpenter took to Instagram to share her excitement, calling the opportunity a “career-defining moment.” She’s been a lifelong fan of The Muppets, even once stating that Kermit would be her dream Hollywood date (watch your man, Miss Piggy).

Fans are excited about the inevitable moment when Carpenter comes face-to-face with Miss Piggy. The two are practically twin flames: pink-loving, show-stopping divas with a flair for the dramatic. The dynamic between them is sure to be a highlight of the special.

In the lead-up to the announcement, Carpenter dropped some playful hints about her involvement. In her MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) Instagram post, she included a photo of the puppet’s look that inspired her red-carpet outfit. I can’t help but wonder if Miss Piggy will be flattered by this homage, or if the two will find themselves in a diva-off. After all, Miss Piggy doesn’t exactly share the limelight willingly. But, without a doubt, a duet between these two would be a collaboration to remember.

Co-producing the special are Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the powerhouse duo responsible for Apple TV’s critically acclaimed comedic series The Studio. The show swept the 2025 Emmys with 13 wins, including Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing, setting the record for the most awards for a comedy series in a single year. Known for their ability to craft sharp, character-driven humor, the pair is the perfect choice for this revival.

Albertina Rizzo will be writing the special with Alex Timbers directing. Meanwhile, veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel will be reprising their roles.

According to several outlets, this special is rumored to serve as a backdoor pilot for a full-fledged revival of The Muppet Show. If the special is successful, it could pave the way for a new series, giving us the chance to see more modern celebrities join Kermit and The Muppets.

This isn’t Disney’s first attempt to revive the franchise, though previous efforts have had mixed results. In 2023, Disney+ debuted Muppets Mayhem, a series centered around Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem band, which was cancelled after one season. Similarly, The Muppets, an office-style mockumentary, received a lukewarm reception. Despite its clever premise, the show struggled to find its footing and was canceled after just one season.

With this 50th-anniversary special and star-studded cast and crew, there’s a renewed sense of hope. As a fan of The Muppets, I couldn’t be more excited to see what this project has in store. “Please Please Please” bring on all the Muppet content!

