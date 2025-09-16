Sabrina Carpenter’s Top 10 Looks of 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sabrina Carpenter has been making headlines this year for her classically girly, yet edgy style and trending music. Over the past couple of years, she has made coverage for insanely iconic and creative outfits that push the boundaries of fashion that we’ve seen recent stars in. From denim and a blouse to blazers to gowns, she wears it all!

Often worn with her signature white boots and blonde curls, every look stands out on its own in a discography of iconic outfits. While performing on her own tour, Short N’ Sweet, and attending award shows, Carpenter has had more than one opportunity to show off her closet.

You can always count on her to show up in a head-turning outfit, and while I definitely have more than 10 favorite looks, I only have so much time! Musician turned fashion icon, here are some of my favorite looks from this year!

10. Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton

Truly a timeless look we’ve seen this year. While this outfit doesn’t stand out as much as her other clothing adventures, it was certainly impactful on the sculpting of the vintage lover girl aesthetic Carpenter has adopted.

9. Manchild Music Video

The tied-up white dress shirt and All-American blue-wash denim short shorts are classic. It’s a more basic and less complex look, purposefully. It is so simple and perfectly complements Carpenter’s big blonde blowout curls!

8. The Eras Tour

Quite arguably, one of Carpenter’s ways of increasing stardom was opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. She wore a version of this dress multiple show nights, all with a flattering silhouette and adorned with a gorgeous color. This iridescent, almost pearl-y purple is a color that Carpenter doesn’t wear often, but we love it when she does!

7. Garnet and Gold

Like our very own Seminoles, Carpenter rocked this one-piece while headlining British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park. She leans into a color palette that she doesn’t often use, paired with her classic white boots that have shortly (and sweetly) made their way into her signature look.

6. Short N’ Sweet Tour

An outfit tradition continued from her own tour, Carpenter surprising the crowd with a variation of this outfit to start every single show. This is one of the more complex looks, complemented with multiple kiss marks and eye-catching glitter. Paired with her signature curls and matching heels, this sparkling blue bodysuit stunned us all.

5. The Brit Awards

The silhouette of this pale pink gown is stunningly new. Carpenter delivers a complex and gorgeous dress that features torn and frayed fabrics while still maintaining shape and a very impressive design. This whimsical, fairy-like gown brought enchantment to the red carpet.

4. The Grammys

A strapless, metallic, glittery gold dress, and Sabrina Carpenter, we all knew this would end well. The dress not only fits her perfectly, but it incorporates that Old Classic Hollywood aesthetic paired with a voluminous side-part and diamond necklace. It’s so simple but executed well.

3. Pre-Met Gala

If Princess Diaries and H2O: Just Add Water had a child, it would be mermaid-aesthetic Sabrina Carpenter. This color complements every feature of hers, down to the baby pink blush and blonde bangs. Held by a gold pin, this small detail blended with the color and texture of the dress’s fabric calls for a fashion “yes.”

2. The VMAs

Arguably one of the best looks all year, the Britney Spears-inspired outfit from Carpenter’s VMA performance. With a bedazzled fringe bra and black skinny jeans, this look was nailed. An absolute classic callback to one of the most iconic pop girls of all time, Carpenter flawlessly pulled off that 2000s Y2K look we all adore.

1. The Met Gala

This look is robustly feminine, Carpenter’s signature brand. The huge chunky brown stilettos complement the sleekness and petite silhouette, accompanied by the skin-tight bodice and cropped blazer. This look demands authority over a room. Every button and piece of jewelry twinkles on the carpet, dominating the atmosphere. This look is just everything and more; she deserved the number one spot.

Carpenter has used her fashion to brand her aesthetic, which has helped her expand her audience and continue to work. Fashion is more than just clothes and fabric. It’s art, self-expression, and a medium with which you can create anything!

