The Intense Era of Concert Tickets Breaking Bank Accounts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Concert season is officially back in 2026, and I couldn’t be more excited. It’s already shaping up to be a major year for live music. Artists like Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and BTS are announcing their tour dates, and fans around the world are preparing for ticket sales.

But something else has struck a huge debate since these artists announced their tour dates: the ever-increasing ticket prices. What’s been happening in concert culture that’s causing these prices to destroy our piggy banks?

We Belong Together… If I Could Afford To Go

One major concert-ticket pricing issue that’s flooded social media is Harry Styles. Styles is back, and we couldn’t be happier. After a three-year hiatus since his last album, Harry’s House, he just announced a new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, and just released a new track from the album “Aperture.”

The announcement of Harry Styles’ Together, Together Tour immediately generated high demand during presale registration. Fans posted on social media about long virtual queues, seats disappearing quickly, and the shows taking place in major cities.

Some were saying that the premium sections and the resale listings were outrageously high-priced. Many tickets cost between $750 to almost over $1,000. One reason these ticket prices are so high is the inclusion of VIP packages, which include merch, time-limited entry, and food.

Fans aren’t having it with these prices for Harry Styles’ tour, reflecting the broader pattern in today’s live music, where ticket demand is extremely high in many complex ways. I guess we’re not going to kiss all the time and disco occasionally at the stadiums, and instead of from the comfort and affordability of our homes.

Hello, Remember The Eras Tour?

Harry Styles is not the only artist to have raised eyebrows about the high ticket prices. Does the Eras Tour ring a bell? Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was the highest-grossing paid tour in history, but it had some real defining moments. With ticket prices reaching the thousands, many fans highlighted the complex ticketing pricing and the high demand.

During the Eras Tour presales and resales, many platforms faced harsh backlash because prices were far above face value, with some even reaching $1,000 within minutes of the presale. Many fans were unexpectedly unable to afford the tickets because of the ticketing system.

Fans reported serious issues with glitches on ticketing websites, including fans struggling to get through despite having verified fan access. Ticketmaster was a highly controversial issue at the core of ticket purchasing, especially amid backlash over the high demand driving prices.

Resale abuse also contributed to sky-high prices and added additional controversy to broader conversations about the ticket pricing system, secondary resale markets, and accessibility. The Eras Tour was a chaotic, emotional roller coaster for many when it came to the broader discussion of modern concert pricing.

We Don’t Talk About Bruno – But We Should Talk About these Ticket Prices

Don’t get me wrong; I love me some Bruno Mars. It’s been nearly 10 years since he released a solo album, but The Romantic Tour reflects the enormous demand and concerns about attendance costs.

As many fans expected, tickets will become available, but pricing depends on the city, seating, and demand. There are some reasonable prices for standard seating starting in the mid-hundreds, but for premium sections and resale listings, higher prices attract more attention, and with only a limited amount of time, tickets are limited themselves. Variation in ticket costs might make us rethink: Is it even worth purchasing tickets?

Even though 2026 is bringing multiple high-profile tours by popular artists, with the high cost of tickets, I’m left asking: Is it worth our time, our credit cards, and our sanity to secure concert tickets? I’m manifesting for the rest of this concert season that we can have concerts that are affordable and unforgettable.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!