Recap of the Eras Tour Before Taylor Swift Takes Over “Florida!!!” in October

Swifties, are you “…Ready For It?” I certainly am! The Eras Tour comes back to the United States this month, and I’m counting down the days until she arrives in Miami on Oct. 18 to kick off the last leg of her tour.

Swift is performing three shows in Miami: Oct. 18, Oct. 19, and Oct. 20. After that, she’s headed to New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto to end the tour after about a year and a half on the road. The Eras Tour kicked off on March 17, 2023, completely selling out entire stadiums as Swifties flocked to watch the international sensation perform.

Since her tour began, the blonde bombshell has released three albums: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) with its double album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. She’s also been announced as TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year, cultivated a new group of NFL fans, and broken countless streaming and revenue records.

The Eras Tour has earned over $1 billion, and by the end of 2024, her tour is estimated to bring in $2.165 billion in revenue. Merchandise revenue purchased by fans in-person alone is expected to be $240.8 million, which doesn’t include any merch that’s been purchased on her website. Her tour has broken attendance records, selling out stadiums of up to 96,000 people for three nights in a row.

Swift’s music is in high demand, just like the tickets to her tour. Her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day after its release. The album surpassed 300 million streams, released as a double album with The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, which was a complete surprise to fans. The album’s first single, “Fortnight ft. Post Malone” became Spotify’s most streamed song in a day. The era of Taylor Swift is unstoppable, and I’m here for it.

Swift’s final stop before heading to Miami next month was in London, where she wrapped up her European leg of the tour. Her shows in London had so many surprises in store for fans, so here’s your recap before she arrives in Miami, “Florida!!!”

Travis Kelce’s The Eras Tour Debut

On night three, Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance for her transition into her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Kelce came on stage like a knight in shining armor, but instead of wearing a metal suit, he donned a top hat and tuxedo. The Kansas City Chief’s tight end carried Swift across the stage and helped her get ready to perform the hit song.

He’s truly a gentleman! Next time he makes an appearance at The Eras Tour, I need to see him riding around on one of the bikes during “Blank Space.”

Prince William Attending the Eras Tour

Prince William and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte of the British royal family were spotted at night one of The Eras Tour in London. During the show, videos of Prince William dancing to “Shake It Off” surfaced online. The internet couldn’t believe their eyes, and I couldn’t either.

If you had told me before Swift’s London shows that the heir to the British throne would attend The Eras Tour, and be seen dancing to “Shake It Off,” I would’ve called you crazy. But not only did that happen, Swift posted a selfie with Travis Kelce and the royal family after the show.

Kelce’s Team USA hat cracks me up every time I see this photo.

Swift’s Surprise Duets on Stage

Swift performed multiple duets with her friends and fellow musicians on stage. She performed “Castles Crumbling” with Hayley Williams on a piano duet, as well as a rendition of “us.” with Gracie Abrams to celebrate their collaboration on Abrams’ album The Secret of Us.

She performed a medley with her longtime musical partner Ed Sheeran, with the pair singing a duet mash-up of “End Game” and “Everything Has Changed,” then rounding it out with Sheeran’s hit track “Thinking Out Loud.”

Swift also brought out producer and friend Jack Antonoff to perform a mashup of “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and “Getaway Car,” the latter of which they recreated their viral video of the creation of the bridge.

Swift then changed up her setlist for night eight of the London shows, bringing out Florence from Florence and the Machine to perform “Florida!!!” ahead of her Miami shows. This collaboration is the perfect preview of Swift’s next stop in October.

I mean, she’s in the state of Florida, so she has to perform “Florida!!!” The visuals and choreography were too amazing to not be used again.

The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” Music Video

Last but certainly not least: the announcement and release of the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” music video. The song became Swift’s second single from TTPD, and the music video featured clips of behind-the-scenes of The Eras Tour, including backstage and rehearsal clips.

Could the music video possibly be a sneak peek for a behind-the-scenes The Eras Tour documentary? A girl can dream!

You never know what Swift has in store, because as London showed us, she always has something else up her sleeve. Fans speculated for a new album release almost every night of the tour in London: reputation (Taylor’s Version) when? I seriously need it.

It’s hard to believe that the Eras Tour is coming up on its final performances. While I’m excited for Taylor Swift and her tour to return, it also marks the beginning of the last leg of The Eras Tour. The show has had such an amazing run, and with three albums and a movie, Swift’s popularity is through the roof and still climbing.

From grainy live streams to predicting surprise songs, The Eras Tour has had a huge impact on social media during its run in the United States and internationally. I’m sad to see it go, but I know Swift has amazing things in store in the future for the Swifties to see.

I hope every single Swiftie going to the Eras Tour has the most amazing time, whether you’re up high in the nosebleeds or on the floor and in front of the stage. Swift always puts on a spectacular performance. She’s truly one of the greatest artists of all time, and the Eras Tour is one of the greatest tours of all time. It’ll go down in music history for all the records it broke and its impact on the internet.

