The Indie Reader’s Guide: 5 Books You Need To Read

As someone who’s spent many hours reading books on a slightly shaded bench with an iced oat milk latte, I can safely say that not every book is worth the forehead sunburn.
Ranging from a sappy romance to a disturbing allegory to abusive political structures, this list has a variety of handpicked favorites by a self-proclaimed indie reader.
While some of these books are well-known, they fly under the radar in terms of mainstream literature. Prepare to feel like the main character in an indie short film.
- The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger
As one of my favorite books of all time, it was only appropriate to put The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger first in the list. This classic banned book revolves around two days in the life of Holden Caulfield, a teenager who was kicked out of his prep school. Holden, an arrogant, spoiled teenager, traipses around New York City in search of something to entertain him before he must face his parents.
This book is a super fun read, and it makes interesting points about facing the reality of growing up. Be warned, The Catcher in the Rye has made its way to the top of the banned books list due to its use of vulgar content.
- In Paris With You by Clémentine Beauvais
Typically, I’m not someone who enjoys a sickly-sweet romance novel, but In Paris With You by Clémentine Beauvais is the exception. The story follows two young lovers as they reminisce about a love they had years prior. After running into each other on a busy day, we learn of their past connection and lingering feelings from their lost love.
Set in Paris, this romance novel is a poetic journey through lost love and the bittersweet passage of time. The first time I read this book, I knew I wouldn’t forget it anytime soon.
- Animal Farm by George Orwell
Animal Farm by George Orwell is a classic novel that explores what happens when farm animals revolt against their owner. Following their revolt, the animals set out to create a system in which they can live peacefully together; however, power struggles arise.
This disturbing allegory for tyrannical governments makes for a deep, thought-provoking read.
- Girl, Interrupted by Susanna Kaysen
Susanna Kaysen’s Girl, Interrupted is a fascinating memoir of the time she spent in a psychiatric hospital as a young adult. Kaysen recounts her interactions in vivid detail.
Again, as someone who typically sticks to fiction novels, Girl, Interrupted is an easy exception. Before you read, be aware of the trigger warnings due to the nature and setting of her memoir.
- Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver by Mary Oliver
As a writer and lover of poetry, Mary Oliver is such an amazing inspiration with a powerful literary voice. Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver is a fantastic collection of some of her best work, chosen by Oliver herself.
“Wild Geese” and “The Summer Day” are poems I wholeheartedly believe everyone needs to read.
No matter what genre you enjoy, there’s no better time to delve into a new literary world! The only thing left to do is pick up the book and dive headfirst into a new story!
