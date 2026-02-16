The Indie Reader’s Guide: 5 Books You Need To Read

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who’s spent many hours reading books on a slightly shaded bench with an iced oat milk latte, I can safely say that not every book is worth the forehead sunburn.

Ranging from a sappy romance to a disturbing allegory to abusive political structures, this list has a variety of handpicked favorites by a self-proclaimed indie reader.

While some of these books are well-known, they fly under the radar in terms of mainstream literature. Prepare to feel like the main character in an indie short film.

No matter what genre you enjoy, there’s no better time to delve into a new literary world! The only thing left to do is pick up the book and dive headfirst into a new story!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!