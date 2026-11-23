This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

**Content Warning: This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s VisionQuest and WandaVision.**

As we get closer to the holiday season, the movie season is building up to major studio releases. One of the most anticipated releases is Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, releasing Dec. 18. This is the fifth Avengers movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is set to release seven years after the previous Avengers movie.

With the movie less than a month away, you’d think that there would be more promotional material for the movie, showing fans what the main plot points are going to be. However, there’s only one trailer out, which has led fans to piece together clues from other Marvel projects.

Most of the setup for Doomsday has come from post-credit scenes in movies like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers Endgame: Encore, but the biggest moment came from, of all places, VisionQuest. What happened in this Disney+ show that’s now creating major implications for Doomsday? One name: the Scarlet Witch.

What Happened in ‘VisionQuest?’

VisionQuest follows Vision after he’s rebuilt and has lost his memories of his life with Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch. We follow Vision as he goes on a soul-searching journey to figure out who he truly is as an individual and where his life is going after the events of WandaVision. Wanda created a world with Vision still alive after he died in Avengers: Infinity War, where they had two superpowered children, Billy and Tommy.

At the end of the show, Vision accepts who he is. He comes to terms with all the trauma and grief he felt when Wanda died and when he lost his sons. This leads to the finale of VisionQuest, in which Vision reunites with his sons and declares that they’ll stick together and find Wanda, since they believe she could have lived on after her death.

The show cuts to black, and after the first post-credit scene, the credits roll with a rumbling noise playing behind the names in the passing credits. After a few seconds, the screen cuts to black and opens with Wanda’s death scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, where the original scene in the movie ends, it continues with Dr. Doom calling out to Wanda, and he claims that he needs her power. We see a silhouette of Doom finding her, reviving her with his magical abilities, and then the credits roll.

What This Means for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

With the return of the Scarlet Witch, it’s safe to say that she’ll be in Avengers: Doomsday, but the big question of her role in the story remains. Fans have been speculating how she fits into the story, and there’s been one major theory that aligns with a corresponding comic and current lore of the MCU.

The theory is that she’ll team up with Dr. Doom to fight against the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. This wouldn’t be too far out of the ordinary, considering she was the main villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so her returning to a more villainous role would make sense.

Also, in the comics, Scarlet Witch has teamed up with Dr. Doom in the past, specifically in Avengers: The Children’s Crusade. However, in that story, she works with Dr. Doom because she has amnesia and can’t remember her previous life. This plotline mirrors the events in VisionQuest since Vision had to go on a journey of self-discovery after he lost all his memories.

This story also could be related to Avengers: Doomsday because she was just brought back from the dead by Dr. Doom, which means she could be manipulated into working with him. Also, in the original comic, Wanda’s children are on a mission to find and rescue her. Now, after the events of VisionQuest, we have Vision and her children reunited and on a mission to find Wanda because once they have her, they’ll finally be reunited again as a family.

Until Dec. 18, all of this is just speculation, which has only generated more excitement and hype for Avengers: Doomsday. In just a few months, the presale tickets have already made the movie $150 million, and it’s currently tracking to make $1 billion globally in its opening weekend.

There’s only one month left until it hits theaters, and then we’ll finally get to experience the crossover between Marvel’s beloved superhero teams and their epic battle with one of the most iconic supervillains of all time.

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