Everything You Need To Know About ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Avengers: Doomsday is becoming one of Marvel’s most anticipated upcoming releases, set to hit the big screen on Dec. 18. Accompanying this movie is an illustrious cast of fan favorites, including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Simu Liu, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, and Paul Rudd.

The most surprising addition to the cast is Robert Downey Jr. (RDJ), who hasn’t been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since Tony Stark died in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

This time, RDJ is portraying one of the most legendary villains in comic book history, Victor von Doom, aka Doctor Doom. This reveal left fans extremely excited but mostly confused. In the MCU timeline, Avengers: Doomsday takes place after Avengers: Endgame, raising the question of how RDJ exists in a universe where Iron Man is dead. The answer lies in the multiverse, comic book lore, and inside the minds of the Russo brothers.

Doctor Doom was first introduced in the 1962 issue of The Fantastic Four as a genius scientist from Latveria who later became the country’s monarch and the archenemy of the Fantastic Four.

Like many supervillains, Doom seeks world domination after an explosion leaves him injured, subjecting him to wearing a mask and a suit of armor. Doctor Doom originates from a timeline separate from the original MCU.

As we already know, the multiverse makes characters returning possible. This revelation, combined with RDJ’s casting, has fans speculating about the connection between Iron Man and Doctor Doom. One comic often referenced is What If? Iron Man: Demon in an Armor, which follows an alternate universe where Doom and Stark are college roommates whose experiment accidentally switched their bodies.

This storyline not only connects the two characters but also explains why they look identical. Another related storyline, Ultimate Comics: Doomsday (2011), sees the Fantastic Four and other heroes unite against a mysterious villain later revealed to be an evil version of a familiar character. These stories solidify the idea that alternate versions of beloved characters are very much in play.

As teasers continue to release, intrigue heightens, and the mystery surrounding Avengers: Doomsday deepens. During the San Diego Comic Con in 2024, RDJ was officially introduced as Doctor Doom, with both the Russo brothers and RDJ emphasizing the importance of the mask, leaving fans focused on its purpose and meaning.

Marvel has found a way to bring back the man who started it all without undoing the emotional and monumental impact of Avengers: Endgame.

For my fellow fans preparing for the release, revisiting key MCU films and shows helps make sense of the larger storyline and multiversal setup. The original X-Men trilogy is especially relevant, as all six original members are confirmed to appear.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness provide insight into the multiverse and possible contributing factors to Avengers: Doomsday.

Spider-Man: No Way Home contributes to the little spell Doctor Strange used to make the world forget that Peter Parker was Spider-Man, which consequently gathered villains from other universes into the original MCU timeline.

Thunderbolts* acts as a world-building film that sets up the storyline for the new Avengers team and includes a post-credit scene that takes place shortly before Avengers: Doomsday.

Captain America: Brave New World introduces Sam Wilson as the new Captain America and leader of the Avengers, with a post-credit scene suggesting an impending multiverse conflict.

Outside the films, Loki Seasons 1 and 2 offer essential context for understanding the multiverse and Loki’s potential role in upcoming events. There are also important clues hidden in the end-credit scenes of Fantastic Four: First Steps, including a shot of an empty Latveria delegation chair at Sue Storm’s conference and a scene of Franklin Richards speaking with Doctor Doom as he removes his mask.

Beyond the necessary world-building, diehard fans may also want to revisit the Iron Man trilogy, the four Avengers films (especially Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame), Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the recent Spider-Man films.

As the wait continues for more trailers and teasers, fans have plenty of time to rewatch, analyze, and develop their own theories. While Avengers: Endgame once felt like the conclusion of an era, Avengers: Doomsday proves that the saga isn’t over; it’s just entering a new phase with new stories, new faces, and a familiar actor stepping into an entirely different role.

