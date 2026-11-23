This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The nominations for the 69th Annual GRAMMY Awards were announced on Nov. 16 to a mixed reception from artists and listeners alike. While there were more than a few controversial nominations, perhaps the biggest upset was the lack of nominations for Noah Kahan.

Kahan is a singer-songwriter known for his vulnerable lyrics, catchy tunes, and unbeatable New England personality. He’s previously been nominated for the Best New Artist category at the 2024 awards. This year, Kahan’s record-breaking album, The Great Divide, only earned one nomination in the Best Contemporary Folk Album category, when many expected an Album of the Year nomination.

The GRAMMY snub comes after the American, Canadian, and Australian legs of Kahan’s The Great Divide Tour, playing 29 cities at the time of nomination to sold-out arenas and stadiums full of adoring fans.

On Oct. 29, Kahan announced The Last of the Bugs World Tour, playing stadiums around the world and already selling out all 24 dates in the U.S. The unbelievable success of The Great Divide-related tours made the GRAMMY snub particularly surprising for Kahan’s loyal fanbase.

In “Orbiter,” a song released on The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs, Kahan explores his experience at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards and his feelings of imposter syndrome in the mainstream music industry. Including lyrics like “It’s not my first time bitter, drunk on a red carpet / Or my first time losing, and it won’t be my last,” and “Oh, California’s so much more than some awards show,” Kahan explores his vulnerable and realistic outlook when it comes to the success of his music.

After the 2027 GRAMMY announcement, fans of Kahan’s quickly drew parallels between the story in “Orbiter” and the lack of nominations for The Great Divide.

Kahan responded in his own way, posting “Orbiter” on his Instagram story and making a post on X simply saying, “Life goes on.” Kahan performed in London the next day, poking fun at the whole situation by including a skit where he answered a fake payphone call from the GRAMMYs, just for them to hang up on him immediately.

Kahan also changed the lyrics to “Orbiter” at the concert, switching “Oh, California’s so much more than some award show” to “My heart and soul’s worth so much more than some award show,” providing a genuine and respectful reflection on the situation.

While most upset fans have simply been frustrated cause of the lack of nomination for an album they love, some have taken the snub as an example of how the mainstream music industry tends to overlook male artists that explore deep and vulnerable topics, as Kahan does.

This observation was pushed even further when Hozier, an Irish folk-pop singer-songwriter, joined Kahan on Nov. 19 at a show in Dublin to perform their collaborative rendition of “Northern Attitude.” Hozier, an artist who also explores deep emotions and complex stories in his music, has only received one GRAMMY nomination in his career for his song “Take Me to Church” in 2015.

Though the surprise appearance was likely planned long before the GRAMMY nominations were released, seeing two artists who explore the vulnerable and complicated sides of masculine identity in the modern age, and who’ve been repeatedly snubbed by mainstream award recognition, made the implications of the situation more significant for fans.

Despite the lack of recognition from the GRAMMYs, Kahan is far from irrelevant. His newest song, “Draw You Out,” is the lead single for Sunrise on the Reaping, the newest addition to the Hunger Games film franchise. The movie was released on Nov. 20 to rave reviews, made even more perfect by Kahan’s musical storytelling.

Though the GRAMMYs might’ve snubbed Kahan this year, the fanbase and adoration of his music remain strong. His storytelling and diverse songs continue to strike a chord with fans, creating a wave of support that, as Kahan himself sang, is “worth so much more than some award show.”

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