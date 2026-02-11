An Introduction to Noah Kahan’s New Album: What To Expect and What To Listen to Before It Drops

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever wanted to feel everything while listening to music, from the nostalgia of missing home, broken friendships, and the strange sense of loneliness that comes from growing up, you’re probably a Noah Kahan fan… and honestly, me too.

Now, after what feels like a long time of having my favorites of his on repeat, Noah is back with something huge: a tour, a new single, and a new album that might just be the soundtrack of the spring and summer.

Here’s everything we know about The Great Divide, his upcoming fourth studio album, the gorgeous new single that just dropped, and The Great Divide Tour that fans are already preparing for.

What The Great Divide Is All About

Noah Kahan’s next album, The Great Divide, is officially set to release on April 24. The way he’s talked about this group of songs feels like more than just a collection. Noah has shared that this project stems solely from reflection.

It combines feelings and thoughts about his past friendships, family, his growth through music, and, of course, his Vermont roots. He wrote this album in various places, in Nashville, Vermont, and Upstate New York — it almost feels like a diary of his travels that we get to experience through his music.

While we don’t have the full track list yet, the emotional intensity and honesty he’s known for are already clear and loud through the title alone.

The Great Divide seems to be about separation, between where he came from and where he is now, along with the people who shaped him. If his previous albums and EPs are any tell to this one, it’ll be as deep and introspective as it gets.

The New Single: “The Great Divide”

On Jan. 30, Noah dropped the titular single, “The Great Divide.” This track isn’t just a teaser, but an emotional punch for all listening. It’s described as a personal reflection on life and the things we never got to say. The song immediately pulls you in with poetic lyrics and Noah’s signature blend of folk melodies and grand moments.

The music video premiered in a pretty unforgettable way. During the GRAMMY Awards commercial break, Noah Kahan partnered with Mastercard to debut the music video and announce his tour. In the video itself, we see snapshots of childhood friendships, growing up, and the strange combination of emotions that comes with looking back to see how far you’ve come.

The song alone is classic Noah. Fans are sharing just how much it hits them, and the intimate, reflective, heartbreaking comfort that comes with it.

The Great Divide Tour

Just days after the single dropped, Noah announced The Great Divide Tour: a massive summer tour across North America. Running from June 11 through Aug. 30, this tour is shaping up to be one of the biggest ones of his career. He’ll be playing at 23 stadium and arena shows, including iconic and well-known venues like Fenway Park, Citi Field, Wrigley Field, and the Rose Bowl.

Opening the tour is Gigi Perez, a star who’s had many popular hits like “Sailor Song,” “Fable,” and “Please Be Rude.” With her opening this tour, all fans are surely in for an emotion-packed night.

Tickets are rolling out with a presale in early February and general sales starting shortly after, so make sure to start planning your summer concert fits and road trip playlist!

What to Listen to Before it Drops

Before this new album drops, I think it’s time to revisit (or even discover) some past key tracks from Noah Kahan’s discography.

Start with Stick Season before making your way back to his earlier albums and EPs. Listen to tracks like “Growing Sideways,” “Orange Juice,” and “Call Your Mom.” These songs showcase the emotional range of Noah’s songwriting and his extreme capability to write with a guitar.

From earlier projects, make sure to listen to “Hurt Somebody,” “False Confidence,” “Mess,” and “Maine.” These songs, along with others, highlight the themes he’s been unpacking and writing about for years. Listening to these tracks will help you understand why fans are so eager to hear what’s next.

While you’re at it, just listen to his entire discography. Do it. I promise it’s worth it, and you’ll have some new favorites to add to every playlist!

This upcoming album feels like it might meet Noah’s listeners where they are now. A little older, a little more self-aware, but still figuring everything out.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just getting into his music, Noah Kahan’s new album promises to be worth the wait. So, expect to update your playlists, emotionally prepare yourself, and get ready, because if the past tells us anything, this album is about to hit harder than expected.

