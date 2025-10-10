The Favors: A Band of Friends Breaking New Ground in Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every once in a while, a band comes along that feels both brand-new and timeless. The Favors are one of those bands. Formed by late-night jam sessions between four best friends, the group blends raw emotion with polished artistry in a way that sets them apart in today’s music industry.

The Favors carry a unique credibility that few debut groups can claim, but what makes them truly special is their chemistry. Their sound captures the joy of friendship, the vulnerability of heartbreak, and the thrill of making music for no reason other than love. In a world saturated with algorithm-driven hits, The Favors stand out as a reminder that music is meant to be felt.

Meet The Favors

The Favors is a band made up of four friends. One of the lead vocalists and keyboard players is Finneas O’Connell, a GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, and record producer. Many know him for his work with his sister Billie Eilish, but he also creates his own music. Beyond his solo career, he’s also helped countless artists create chart-topping songs in today’s competitive music industry.

One of those artists is Ashe, the second lead vocalist of The Favors. Ashe gained most of her recognition with her hit “Moral of the Story.” She’s since toured independently and recently opened for Gracie Abrams.

On bass and guitar is Ricky “Rat” Gourmet, a neighbor-turned-bandmate of O’Connell’s who also performs with him during his solo projects. Rat recently contributed to Audrey Holbert’s latest album, Who’s The Clown, as her producer.

The fourth member, David Marinelli, plays the drums. He’s a childhood friend of O’Connell and is also an accomplished producer. Together, their individual talents and lifelong bonds make The Favors a band poised to create something truly world changing.

Their Debut

What started as a casual jam session between friends soon grew into something much bigger. The Favors were born out of the realization that their shared musical spark could become something extraordinary. Their name reflects that bond: favors are things you do for the people you love and trust most. This is like helping your friends or partners by “picking up your mother from the airport,” a line they reference in their song “Times Square Jesus.”

The band never set out to make music for recognition, awards, or fans. Instead, they created songs that poured out naturally and are full of honesty. That authenticity is evident in their debut album, The Dream, released on Sept. 19. Listeners can feel the emotions of friendship, joy, sadness, and nostalgia woven into each track.

Songs like “Restless Little Heart” echo classic inspirations and have the same feel as “Beauty School Dropout” from Grease, and “Ordinary People” replicates that Christmastime feeling from the song “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” While other songs nod to Fleetwood Mac’s 1970s vibe, each song is distinctly their own. The Favors have managed to breathe fresh life into a crowded music scene, proving that real magic happens when passion drives the process.

The Next Chapter

The Favors’ debut album may be new, but fans (and by fans, I mean me) are already asking what’s next. For now, the band is celebrating with three release shows, giving listeners a chance to experience their songs live for the first time. Rumors suggest they could open for Billie Eilish’s upcoming U.S. tour, while others hope they’ll announce a headlining tour of their own.

No matter what comes next, one thing feels certain: The Favors aren’t just a side project. Their album’s lyrical genius and heartfelt execution deserve recognition, and their chemistry makes it clear that creating music was this group’s calling. Although each member has a thriving solo career, fans hope they’ll continue to come together to make music that feels genuine, emotional, and deeply connective.

The Favors may have started as four friends making music for fun, but they’ve quickly become the band to watch. In an industry often driven by formulas and fleeting trends, their authenticity is refreshing. Whether they go on to tour arenas or keep making records in between their individual projects, The Favors are already changing the way we think about collaboration in music. For fans like me, that’s more than enough reason to keep hitting play!

