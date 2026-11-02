Why the Dallas Cowboys Are Suing My Chemical Romance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lawsuits and legal proceedings are no small matter, especially when they involve big names and brands like the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC). The DCC are globally and professionally known as one of the most famous cheerleading squads for the NFL Dallas Cowboys, a.k.a. “America’s Sweethearts.”

From guest appearances in television shows and reality TV to starring in their very own Netflix docuseries, the DCC are anything but unknown. They have an iconic identity of their own, and prove time and time again that they’re more than just an extension of the Dallas Cowboys football team. So, why are they suing My Chemical Romance?

What Happened?

On Oct. 21, the American rock band from New Jersey, My Chemical Romance (MCR), held a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with their dancers wearing seemingly identical uniforms to those of the DCC. The parent company of the DCC, Pro Silver Star, began pursuing legal action the next day.

The dancers wore white boots and shorts with blue blouses that tied at their midriffs, decorated with the recognizable Dallas Cowboys blue stars, just like the DCC. These costumes were featured during MCR’s performance of their 2006 hit, “Teenagers,” as part of their 20th anniversary tribute to their pivotal album, The Black Parade.

The issue with the performance was not only that the MCR dancers wore similar uniforms without DCC approval, but also that they carried props resembling weapons, specifically guns. Without knowing that the DCC hadn’t signed off on their brand being featured in the “gun-toting” performance, the aggressive singing and acting could’ve potentially left people uneasy and confused that the DCC would affiliate themselves with such violent actions.

Many spectators questioned if the DCC themselves were even dancing on stage. The show had the dancers being handed rifles and performing a staged gunfight before they got off the stage. Now, commentators and news outlets have been left speculating whether the uncanny similarities are no coincidence. Is replicating the DCC uniform alluding to something bigger?

Legal Action

The legal proceedings began immediately the day after the Hollywood Bowl show on Oct. 22, when the band was sent a cease-and-desist letter followed by a restraining order and injunction on Oct. 23. The filings allege that there were multiple violations, including “false endorsement, trademark infringement, and trademark dilution.”

Particularly given that this squad is so famously known as America’s Sweethearts, the theme of gun violence in general, given the existing controversy and recent events on gun usage and violent crimes in the U.S., poses a much larger and more serious discussion than just “looking bad.” It alludes to and insinuates beliefs and perspectives that are not explicitly approved by the organizations or their parent companies.

While the DCC has its iconic “Thunderstruck” routine for the Dallas Cowboys football games, the dark theatrical performances of MCR seem to lack any association. The two don’t inherently have overlapping themes or aesthetics, which is another food for thought for spectators: Why the uniforms? Why were they necessary in an MCR performance to such a wide audience?

What Now?

The DCC’s signature white and blue uniforms are such a large part of their branding and identity, and the use of this in the MCR performance, in addition to the darker nature of the show, can potentially harm their brand.

The controversy and upcoming arguments in court raise concerns about artistic expression but also brand protection. Where do we draw the line between expression and trademark dilution?

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