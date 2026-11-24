This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you somehow haven’t heard yet, the 69th Annual GRAMMY Awards nominations are finally here! Music’s biggest night is quickly approaching and many of the top artists of this year have scored multiple nominations, while some with a few less than anticipated.

This year has been full of new music from breakout artists such as the chart-topping Ella Langley to fan favorites such as Olivia Rodrigo, but personally, I’m a little disappointed with the nominations. Many nominations came as a surprise to many, especially in major categories such as Album of the Year. With that being said, and despite my opinions, there are many artists to be celebrated!

Artists with the Most Nominations

British Singer-Songwriter, RAYE leads the prestigious awards ceremony with a total of 11 nominations. Some nods include Record of the Year for her viral hit, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” and Album of the Year for THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. Other nominations include, but aren’t limited to, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Album.

Coming in second with nine nominations this year, Rosalía has been nominated for all three major categories she was eligible for. Notable nominations include Album of the Year for Lux (Complete Works), Record and Song of the Year for “Berghain,” Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Alternative Music Album.

Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, and Phoebe Bridgers each received 7 nominations for their works on Dandelion, You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love, and Lost Weekend, respectively. Each of these albums was nominated for Album of the Year, alongside previously mentioned This Music May Contain Hope and Lux (Complete Works). Additional works up for the prestigious award include The Art of Loving by Olivia Dean, The Romantic by Bruno Mars, and The Life of a Showgirl by Taylor Swift.

Langley was also nominated for the prestigious Best New Artist award, alongside Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Slayyter, Sienna Spiro, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf, and The Womack Sisters.

Controversial Nominations

the day the grammys stop glazing taylor swift is the day that i will finally know peace — sarah🐞 (@simpforbrad) November 16, 2026

Because the internet is, well, the internet, there was bound to be controversy and discussion revolving around the nominations. While most agreed albums such as Lux and You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl so in Love (YSPSFAGSIL) deserved every nomination they earned, some professional online commentators heavily criticized the nominations of Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl (TLOAS), Langley’s Dandelion, and Mars’s The Romantic.

While the GRAMMYs are known to have controversial opinions with their nominees, it seems as though many have stronger opinions this year than in years past. Swift’s latest album was a point of contention for many, with hordes of audiences believing she didn’t deserve a nod for Album of the Year. While TLOAS may not have been my cup of tea, or have lived up to many of the expectations of her devoted fans, nobody can deny its massive impact. Topping the Billboard 200 Albums Chart for over 13 nonconsecutive weeks, TLOAS didn’t underperform in any sense.

Additional points of controversy include the nominations of Chris Brown and Kanye West in non-major categories. Both artists have previously been heavily criticized for their very questionable behavior and actions.

Biggest Snubs

While many artists made their big break this year and were lucky enough to score major nominations, some weren’t as fortunate. Notable artists such as Noah Kahan, Harry Styles, and Gracie Abrams received little to no nominations during this season.

Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs was considered a frontrunner for many categories, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. With all 21 of the album’s songs making the Billboard Hot 100, the album itself debuting at No.1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, and two sold-out tours, this year was a major success for the Vermont singer-songwriter.

Given these accolades, many (including myself) were surprised and disappointed to see that Kahan only received one nomination for Best Contemporary Folk Album. While I feel that Kahan deserved a nomination for all major categories he was eligible for, in his own words from his song “Orbiter,” “Oh, California’s so much more than some awards show.”

While Kahan was fortunate enough to score one nomination, Harry Styles’s Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally, and Gracie Abrams’s Daughter From Hell were less lucky with the Recording Academy. Both of these albums debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, and both artists have had massive success with their respective tours. Abrams’s “The Look at My Life Tour” is set to begin Dec. 2, while Styles is currently on tour coming off of a 30-night residency at the notorious Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple. Despite these accolades and their incredible album successes, neither artist received a nomination.

Given the star-studded lineup in the four major categories (Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist), there are a few standout artists I’m rooting for. For Album of the Year, I would be overjoyed to see Phoebe Bridgers’ Lost Weekend take home the award. The album from back to front is a masterful telling of grief, love, and loss through the lens of someone everyone can relate to.

To me, Song and Record of the Year belong to “The Cure” or “Choosin’ Texas.” While I’m not a personal fan of Langley’s music, nobody can deny the record-breaking impact “Choosin’ Texas” has had. On the other hand, I’m a huge fan of “The Cure” as it embodies the unfortunate feeling every girl has had of never being enough. This embodiment itself is, in my opinion, worth every award.

With many incredible artists on the ballot, the 69th Annual Grammy Awards are sure to be worth tuning into on Feb. 7, 2027. Streaming live from Los Angeles, the GRAMMYs will be available to view on Disney, ABC, and Hulu.

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