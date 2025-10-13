The 5 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2024 Have Us Excited for 2025’s Looks

Halloween has always been the time to show up and show off, especially for celebrities. We all know Heidi Klum and her insane costumes every year, but do we ever really decide who officially wins Halloween? With Halloween just around the corner, I thought what better time to find the top five costumes from last year? From spooky to silly, here are the five celebrities who have unofficially won Halloween 2024.
Alix Earle first rose to fame as a University of Miami student, known for her “Get Ready With Me” vlogs and lifestyle videos. In the past, her Halloween looks have been pretty typical: Disney princesses, animals, and other classic college favorites. But in 2023, she took things up a notch when she showed up to Heidi Klum’s Halloween party as the White Witch from The Chronicles of Narnia.
While that was definitely a step up, her 2024 look completely flipped the script. Using prosthetics and body paint, Alix transformed into Cheshire Cat from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, and the result was terrifyingly impressive. It was the perfect blend of spooky and glamorous, earning her the fifth spot for sheer creativity and execution.
Can you even make a Halloween costume roundup and not mention Heidi Klum? Probably not. Klum’s costume, resembling a female version of E.T. from E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, has me questioning so many things: how did she fit in there? How long did that take? How do you get out? A definite no from me, but good for her.
Also, bravo to her husband, Tom Kaulitz, for going along with it. According to Vogue, this costume took a full year to make and involved 30 special effects artists. Klum continues to set the Halloween standard, securing a solid fourth spot on our list.
Sabrina Carpenter brought all the nostalgia with her 2024 Halloween look, dressing as Lizzie McGuire, from The Lizzie McGuire Movie, in the iconic igloo costume. It was perfectly on brand for her bubbly, Y2K-inspired aesthetic, and just plain adorable.
While this look alone earns her the third spot, Carpenter didn’t stop there; she also rocked a Tinkerbell costume from Peter Pan and a Playboy Bunny outfit during her Dallas concert weekend. The extra effort and variety scored her some bonus points in my book.
The second spot goes to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (mgk) for their Padme and Anakin Star Wars costumes. The elaborate outfits, makeup, and headwear were amazing. This costume is basic, but it’s always well done. mgk went as far as wearing a shoulder-length brown wig, perfectly resembling Anakin’s hair.
An interesting touch I loved was Megan’s choice to wear red Nike Dunks, a modern, unique detail that allows her personality to shine through the persona of Padme. She also chose to add the personal touch of professionally done red, ornate nails. Another look into Megan Fox’s personality in a different persona. Maybe I’m biased as a Star Wars fan, but this costume was flawlessly executed.
Simple, nostalgic, and effortlessly cool, the Biebers easily take the first spot. Hailey and Justin Bieber channeled everyone’s favorite childhood secret agents with their Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable costumes, and their son, Jack Blues Bieber, stole the show as Rufus. From Hailey’s fiery red wig to Justin’s cargo pants, the look was flawlessly executed and perfectly matched their chill, mysterious vibe.
From spooky transformations to nostalgic throwbacks, these five celebrity looks prove that Halloween 2024 was one for the books. Whether it was Alix Earle’s eerie creativity, Sabrina Carpenter’s pop-culture nod, or the Biebers’ effortlessly cool family moment, it’s clear that celebrities are keeping the Halloween spirit alive, and we can’t wait to see who tops the list this year.
