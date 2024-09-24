Stassi’s Top 5 Iconic Moments on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Stassi Schroeder is a one-of-a-kind presence in the world of reality TV. Known for her unforgettable blend of drama — whether it was her infamous slapping of Kristen or her heated rants fueled by Adderall and tequila — Stassi remains a powerful icon in the reality TV landscape. Since her early days at SUR Restaurant and Lounge, a lot has changed for Stassi. She’s now married, a mom of two adorable kids, and has written three books (all of which hit the New York Times bestseller list!).

Stassi recently announced that she’s teaming up with Hulu for her own reality series, Stassi Says, and I could not be more excited about it. I was a huge fan of hers on Vanderpump Rules, and I thought the show kind of lost its spark after she left.

Vanderpump Rules (VPR) is a reality show on Bravo TV, focusing on one of Lisa Vanderpump’s many restaurants. Lisa was on the show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she and her husband, Ken, have owned over 30 restaurants and bars worldwide. VPR focuses on SUR Restaurant and Lounge, located in West Hollywood. The show follows the dramatic yet entertaining lives of the bartenders and waitresses, both at work and in their free time. Stassi started as a waitress, and being on the show definitely led to her popularity.

I’m looking forward to seeing the mom and author side of Stassi, especially after knowing her as the “devil” Stassi (IYKYK). To celebrate her new show, let’s look back at some of her most memorable moments from Vanderpump Rules.

Stassi Forces Scheana to Hobble Away Okay, Scheana would require a whole separate article since she has so many cringy moments throughout the series. But in this instance, she has a sprained ankle and is walking around on crutches. Before this dramatic injury, she had also tripped and broken a tooth, requiring oral surgery. She then got mad when Stassi failed to text her condolences for her injury and proceeded to tell their boss about her hurt feelings. This led the boss to later scold Stassi. Stassi was not going to tolerate Scheana making her work life difficult, so they had a heated chat in the back alley of the restaurant (which happens to be where all the employees have their intense arguments). Stassi then yelled at and insulted Scheana, telling her to “hobble away.” While saying this, her tone and facial expression were iconic and a funny dig at Scheana’s theatrical injury. Watching her actually hobble away must have been so satisfying for Stassi. Stassi Calling Out Her Cast Members (very accurately) Pretty much all the cast members of VPR are insanely problematic in their own ways. Not only does Stassi recognize her own flaws, but she really recognizes the flaws of others. In this confessional, she calls out each of her peers, sharing her opinion on their mental diagnoses (sociopath, narcissist, anger management, etc.). Based on the clips shown during this moment, I think she was pretty spot on. Stassi Disgusted at Sandoval’s Cheating Location @vanderpumprulesquotes “The Golden nugget!?” 🤣☠️ #vanderpumprules #stassi #bravo #tomsandoval #throwback ♬ original sound – Vanderpump Rules Quotes Like Scheana, explaining the lore of Tom Sandoval is a whole different story. The bottom line is he’s a serial cheater. His first (known) instance of cheating happened to be on Kristen Doute, Stassi’s best friend at the time. Until she found out that Kristen also cheated, but with her boyfriend… While interrogating Sandoval and getting information out of him, he drops that he made out with another girl at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. It just so happened that before reacting to his confession, Stassi had a strong reaction to the cheating going down, specifically at the Golden Nugget, a place she is not fond of. Maybe she’d be more impressed if it happened at The Mirage? Her reaction: iconic, yet again. “I’m not really sure what I’ve done to you, but I’ll take a Pinot Grigio.” Another Stassi x Scheana moment. The whole cast of VPR has a thing for snitching on each other to the boss, Lisa Vanderpump. Lisa was having lunch with Stassi one afternoon, and Scheana happened to be their waitress. Lisa knew about their current fight and wanted them to get over it. To get them to do that, she made Scheana take their orders despite her current feelings about Stassi. Stassi couldn’t hold back her sass when she ordered a Pinot Grigio. This is just another instance of Stassi’s tone and facial expressions making her the prototype for a perfect reality star. Stassi Getting Engaged in A Cemetery View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stassi Schroeder Clark (@stassischroeder) Anyone who knows Stassi knows her fascination with all things gory and violent. It’s no secret that Stassi loves all things creepy. From her obsession with serial killer books and Dateline to her murder-themed birthday party. This is why her boyfriend at the time, Beau, took her on a date to the cemetery to pick out mausoleums for them once they died. This probably sounds like an awful date to anyone else, but she was thrilled about it. What she didn’t know was that he was planning to propose right there in the cemetery. Beau knew this was right up Stassi’s alley, and she loved it. It was oddly romantic, and I teared up watching it. I was so happy that Stassi finally found someone who understood her and accepted her. I cannot wait to see more of this couple in their upcoming show!

Overall, Stassi Schroeder’s journey from her early days working at SUR to her current status as a successful author, mother, and soon-to-be second-time reality TV star has been remarkable. Her sharp wit and unapologetic authenticity have left a lasting mark on reality TV, making her a standout personality in the industry. Here’s to celebrating her past moments of brilliance and eagerly awaiting the next chapter in her evolving story!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!