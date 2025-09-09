Pop Duo After Is Your New Y2K Fall Obsession

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I had a very specific idea of what my teenage years would be like. I watched movies like Sleepover, Aquamarine, and A Cinderella Story, imagining my life like those distant older characters.

My disappointing reality, which was filled with fewer trips to the mall and didn’t include being asked to prom by the cutest boy in school, made me let go of these dreams. When I discovered the pop duo After, I felt transported back to that time, dancing around my room like the characters in my favorite teen movies.

Justine Dorsey and Graham Epstein are the artists behind After. They initially met on Hinge, where they discovered they had the same birthday and bonded over their love of 2000s music. While they decided not to pursue a romantic relationship, they decided to start a band together — a more intimate commitment.

With inspirations like Imogen Heap’s band Frou Frou and singer Dido, their production could be described as sparkly. The instrumentation reminds you of an old Windows background or the fish tank at the dentist’s office. They’ve cultivated a vibe so specific that it feels like they’ve stepped straight out of the 2000s.

Dorsey and Epstein both worked on other music projects before creating After, but neither had created 2000s trip hop before collaborating. Epstein was working in the shoegaze scene, while Dorsey was creating classic rock in the vein of Blondie. Despite having no experience in the genre, their music perfectly captures its essence.

Their first self-titled EP was released in April 2025, accumulating a small but dedicated following.

The first single from this EP was “Obvious,” the quintessential 2000s crush song, with lines like “And the liquor in my bloodstream makes me say these stupid things / Everybody else could go away, and I would be happy.”

They mention another woman that the love interest isn’t happy with, a classic in any 2000s love song. The opening track, “300 Dreams,” has become their most popular song; a feel-good pop song about falling and getting back up again, believing that the universe has good things in store for you.

Last week, they released “Outbound,” the second single from their upcoming project, After 2. They also released a music video for this song, complete with 2000s visuals and Dorsey’s signature side bang. This song marks an increased budget for the duo, with more eyes on them than ever.

Recently, they signed to Mom + Pop, an independent record label based in New York with talent like Magdalena Bay, Del Water Gap, Ashe, and many others. This fall, they are embarking on a national tour, hitting the biggest cities across the country and performing their music in intimate venues.

So, who else can you add to an After playlist? Two of the biggest names in this genre are Pink Pantheress and Addison Rae, both of whom have released new albums this year.

Lesser-known artists include Vitesse X, who is more influenced by the rave scene, and Quiet Light, who describes her music as “electronic folk.” These artists transport their listeners to the 2000s and make them feel like they’re living their own teen romcom.

Even though After is new to the music scene, their EP and recent singles are promising and exciting. For some artists, Y2K is a costume, but for After, it’s their artistic thesis. With researched references, nostalgia is at the heart of their art, and you can feel the authenticity radiating from their music. Be sure to check out their EP After and be on the lookout for their upcoming project, After 2.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!