A Look at Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe in ‘Romeo and Juliet’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are dream castings, and then there are ones that actually happen. Right now, in London, Noah Jupe and Sadie Sink are officially bringing Romeo and Juliet to life onstage, and yes, it’s as good as it sounds. You should absolutely be hearing this!

This production of Romeo and Juliet is playing at the iconic Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End, one of the most exciting theatre hubs in the world. The run is very limited, making it even more of a must-see. It opens on March 31 and closes only a few months later on June 20.

So, if you’re in London this spring, this is the show to see. Directed by the acclaimed Robert Icke, the production promises a fresh, guarantees a fresh, emotionally immediate take on this Shakespearean tragedy, set in a modern “version of now” world.

Sadie Sink as Juliet

Let’s talk about the leads of this production, because this is where things get really exciting. Sadie Sink is best known for her role as Max in Stranger Things, but has never been a stranger to the stage.

She actually started in theatre and even received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in the Broadway production of John Proctor Is the Villain.

This marks her West End debut, and it almost feels like a full-circle moment, bringing her screen intensity and prior stage experience into one of the most well-known roles ever written.

Noah Jupe as Romeo

Noah Jupe, known for films like A Quiet Place and Hamnet, is stepping into an entirely different world. This is his professional stage debut.

Honestly? This makes his casting even more interesting. His acting style is known for being subtle and very emotional, almost perfect for a Romeo who feels less like a poetic stereotype and more like a real boy experiencing love for the first time.

Why This Production Feels Important

This isn’t just another revival. It’s a reimagining. It leans into youth, urgency, and extreme realism.

The entire concept centers on the idea that everything moves and happens fast. Two young lovers meet, fall in love, and quickly spiral toward tragedy in what feels like minutes. That sense of immediacy is just what makes this version hit even harder.

Not to mention, with Jupe and Sink, two actors who have grown up being watched by the public, there’s another layer of authenticity. In interviews, they’ve talked about connecting through shared experiences and focusing on the honesty in their performance.

This is a London Theatre Moment

There’s something extra special about seeing a production like this in London. The West End has always been a place where tradition meets reimagination.

This show sits right at the intersection. A bold director; young, well-known stars; a text that will always feel urgent. It’s proof that Shakespeare isn’t something that is stuck. It’ll always flourish with voices that bring it back to life.

Noah Jupe and Sadie Sink in Romeo and Juliet isn’t only good casting, but perfect timing.

A limited run, a major stage debut, a return to theatre roots, and one of the most famous love stories ever created, told through a completely fresh lens.

If theatre is about creativity and constantly sharing important stories, then this is no exception. It’s a timeless love story, reimagined for a new generation.

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