Which ‘Stranger Things’ Character You Are Based on Your FSU College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

FSU might not have a gateway to the Upside Down (that we know of), but what if it did? Imagine Demodogs running along Legacy Walk and the Demogorgon chasing after you through the halls of Bellamy.

With the fifth season of Stranger Things dropping this year, I think it’s time to ask ourselves the real question: What can your college reveal about what character you’d be in Stranger Things? Whether you’re an investigator like Nancy Wheeler or a team manager like Steve Harrington, your major and FSU college might just reveal your Hawkins alter ego. Let’s dive in.

Arts and Sciences: Will Byers

If you are an Arts and Sciences student, chances are you have an introspective, creative mind that often gets lost in deep thoughts. Students here tend to be thinkers and dreamers, much like the protagonist of the first season, Will Byers.

Business: Steve Harrington

Charismatic, strategic, and learning how to be a leader, business students are like Steve. Starting with confidence — maybe some cockiness — ultimately proving they can step up and take responsibility when it counts.

Communications and Information: Robin Buckley

Communication students tend to be full of witty, interesting facts. Whether they’re analyzing media or working in public relations, they always bring humor and insight to the table, just like Steve’s right-hand woman, Robin Buckley.

Criminology and Criminal Justice: Jim Hopper

This one is a no-brainer. Criminology students are protective, determined, and always on the search to get justice. Criminology students perfectly embody Hawkins’ Chief of Police, Jim Hopper, and his no-nonsense approach to getting to the bottom of things and providing justice to those who deserve it.

Education: Joyce Byers

Education students are passionate and patient, willing to go to great lengths to help others. Education reflects Joyce’s values and relentless drive to support and uplift people, even in ways that may seem unconventional or unusual. Joyce knows how to find solutions to problems.

Engineering: Dustin Henderson

Tech-savvy, curious, and innovative, engineering students are like the Dustin Henderson of FSU. Always ready to build something new and explain complex scientific concepts with enthusiasm.

Fine Arts: Eddie Munson

Fine Arts students like Eddie Munson are bold and artistic, unafraid to break the mold. Whether it is performing, designing, or creating, they bring rebellious energy and creativity to everything they do.

Health and Human Sciences: Max Mayfield

Tough, independent, and resilient, health and human sciences majors match Mad Max’s personality. Driven to push themselves and help others improve, be it physically or mentally, Health and Human Sciences students are not ones to give up easily and are willing to put up a fight for what they believe in.

Law: Murray Bauman

Law students can and will pick apart a plan for any flaws and imperfections. Sharp-tongued, skeptical, and always looking for loopholes, law students have Murray’s gift for uncovering secrets and advocating for their cases with precision.

Medicine: Dr. Owens

Slightly mysterious and intimidating, medical students fit Dr. Owens’ role, dedicated to science and human advantage — though occasionally navigating morally gray areas — but ultimately working toward the greater good of mankind.

Music: Suzie Bingham

Brainy, quirky, and charming, music students match Suzie Bingham’s energy, whether performing a dramatic ballad or hacking into secret enemy laboratories while singing duets.

Nursing: Nancy Wheeler

Nancy is intelligent, determined, and not afraid of working hard and getting her hands dirty to make a difference in someone’s life. Nursing students mirror Nancy’s fearless pursuit of the truth and her desire to help people.

Social Sciences and Public Policy: Dr. Martin Brenner (“Papa”)

Okay, a little controversial, I know, but hear me out! Students in this field are strategic thinkers, policymakers, and problem-solvers who know how power structures work. While not manipulative like Brenner, they know how to play the long game.

Hospitality and Tourism Management: Argyle

Hospitality and tourism students are chill, people-focused, and always bring good vibes to the function. These students are Argyle to a tee. They make sure everyone’s having a good a time and know how to keep things running smoothly.

Aerospace Engineering: Eleven

Part of the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, these students are intelligent and powerful, pushing boundaries, and aerospace engineering students channel Eleven’s energy. Constantly reaching for the impossible, these students prove they can achieve anything they set their minds to, and their biggest superpower is their mind and intellects.

With the final season of Stranger Things around the corner, we should all channel our inner Hawkins. Whether we’re solving mysteries like Hopper, creating chaos like Eddie, or strategizing like Nancy, your college might determine your place in the Stranger Things universe. So, did your match make sense to you? Are you surviving, or are you forever trapped in the Upside Down?

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!