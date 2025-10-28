Ranking the Best and Worst Apple iOS Updates

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the recent release of Apple’s latest iOS update, I started to reflect on past updates. Each update is different, of course, but to me, it all depends on how much the update has changed.

Some, for example, are more about introducing new features, where it’s ultimately up to the user to actually start using the update. However, some make changes that can’t be undone and aren’t always favored by Apple users. These are some of the recent and hallmark iOS updates, ranked worst to best.

iOS 14

@fairymamiii ugh life was so good😩😩 #2020 #2021 #fyp #viral #rareaesthetic ♬ – Apple introduced iOS 14 at the perfect time, right in the middle of quarantine, which was integral to its success. There was plenty of time to spend hours carefully designing your phone with different app icons through the Shortcuts app and using various apps to add widgets. This update truly introduced the ability to customize your iPhone to look exactly the way you want it to look, even including removing apps from your home screen. From adding Picture-in-Picture support, which allowed the use of multiple apps while using your camera on FaceTime, to giving the App Library a search component, these new features were top-tier. It’s hard to believe this update is over five years old, but it was truly a hallmark. I can easily make the argument that much of it was geared towards Gen Z, and I love it. Apple is never perfect, but iOS 14 came extremely close.

ios 16

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Appleosophy (@appleosophy) This update was amazing; it made a lot of great improvements that I know plenty of Apple users loved as much as I did. I think we were all fans of the new ability to edit and unsend texts in Messages. Along with that, you could also mark a message as unread, so for everyone who tells themselves they’ll reply back later but forgets, this feature is perfect. I also loved the ability to add multiple stops on Maps, which, as a former Google Maps user, brought me to team Apple Maps. The Live Text ability is another highlight, being able to copy, translate, look up, share, and more with text pulled from a photo or video. iOS 16 is a great update because the new features enhance my iPhone and are easy to use, not to mention that nothing permanent has changed all that much; nearly every feature is up to the user if they want to start implementing it or not. Apple was really on top of its game with this one.

ios 18

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jehn ₍ᐢ..ᐢ₎♡ (@sincerely.jehn) If I’m honest, I don’t really remember this update. The only thing that I actually remember is not liking the new look of Photos. This is one of those updates that relies on users to carry it out; there are plenty of features that Apple then allowed to be customizable. I personally enjoyed the changes made in the Calculator app, because I’ll use my phone’s app when doing math homework as opposed to an actual calculator. Being able to switch from basic to scientific without tilting my phone is much more convenient, as well as having the ability to easily see my past calculations. All in all, this update isn’t a major one. I don’t have strong feelings about it because there isn’t that much to it.

ios 15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROCKA PHONE (@iphone.klaten) This is another update that I don’t quite remember. The top feature of this update to me is FaceTime’s SharePlay. This is a great addition that I use all the time to show something to whoever I’m on FaceTime with. Another great feature is Focus, the ability to customize your Do Not Disturb to allow specific notifications. I know that my mom uses this at night to allow notifications from my brother and me, only so that nothing else wakes her up. This update is quite old, as one of its features is to use Face ID with a mask. Although unnecessary now, it was definitely very useful at the time of release.

ios 17

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swappie Deutschland 🇩🇪 (@swappie_de) I have mixed feelings about iOS 17, but my main issue is StandBy. Basically, whenever your iPhone is charging, and on its side, it turns into a bedside clock. Instead of showing your Home Screen, your iPhone will have the date along with an analog clock. I found this to be extremely annoying and simply unnecessary. One thing I did like was the new FaceTime feature, being able to leave an audio or video message when someone doesn’t answer your call. If I’m FaceTiming a friend, it’s because I want to bother them, and when they don’t answer, I can still bother them with a video.

ios 26