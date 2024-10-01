What the College Girlies Need to Know about the iPhone 16

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Apple’s new iPhone 16 has made its long-awaited debut! From the chicest new colors to the camera upgrades, this phone is what I’d love to spruce up my life on campus with. Think bigger displays and designs, faster-than-ever-charging (so you’re never stuck waiting around), and strong battery life for long days of classes and adventures. Let’s get into all the fun features of the iPhone 16 that will have you obsessed!

Display

The iPhone 16 is coming in with some upgrades, starting with its display! It comes in the size of 6.1 inches. Regarding the other models of the phone (the 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max), the sizes differ. The 16 Plus comes in 6.7 inches, the 16 Pro comes in 6.3 inches, and the 16 Pro Max comes in 6.9 inches.

Specifically regarding the 16 Pro and Pro Max iPhones, there are slimmer bezels. This means more room for scrolling on social media, binge-watching your favorite shows, multitasking between classes, and more. Whether you’re keeping up with your favorite influencers on TikTok or studying for a quiz, the extra room on the phone’s screen will come in clutch.

Colors

Now, let’s talk about color options. If you want a more outgoing and wild color, the iPhone 16 has it! While Apple has the classic white and black options, there are others available as well. The colors ultramarine, teal, and pink have people going crazy.

For the iPhone 16 Pro, there are four colors, one of which is the new Desert Titanium. It isn’t as outgoing as the other colors that were released for the iPhone 16, but it has a coppery goldish hue and a nice cast that compliments the titanium design nicely.

Camera Features

There’s now a new button on the iPhone 16, acting as both a launcher for the camera app and a picture-taker when you tap it!

It doesn’t just stop there: once you tap the button and are taken to the camera app, you can lightly tap it to adjust the camera’s zoom level. You can also lightly double-tap the button to bring forth a menu of controls such as exposure, tone, and depth. This new feature gets everything done at once and is very time-efficient!

In addition to saving time with the clever camera button, if you purchase the iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max, you can zoom from 0.5x to 25x, allowing for more clear, precise shots. The front-facing camera is designed with a next-level, low-light performance that brings improved detail, so it’s implied that every selfie you take will look amazing and majorly step up your Instagram feed.

Battery and Charging

Say goodbye to the midday low-battery panic. The iPhone 16 has a stronger battery life!

With bigger batteries and more efficient chips, Apple ensures that the phone (and all of its other models) lasts longer compared to its predecessors. Whether you’re sitting through a long day of lectures, sending a Snapchat to your friends, or listening to music on campus, this phone has your back. No need to worry about carrying around a bunch of wires or a big bulky portable charger anymore!

The problem of waiting hours for your iPhone to charge has also been solved. Apple claims that, in about 30 minutes, all of the iPhone 16 models will charge to about 50 percent. This is perfect for when you’re in a rush before going to class or going out with friends!

Overall, the iPhone 16 has some great perks that can come in handy for college students like me. With a stronger battery life, fast charging speed, new colors and displays, and an upgraded camera, this phone is perfect for balancing your academic, social, and digital lifestyle. It’s set to deliver to any need!

