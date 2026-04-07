Ranking the 6 Best “Worst” YouTuber Apology Videos

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many people find that most YouTube apology videos are almost comedic. YouTubers often become so far disconnected from reality that apologizing to a camera often doesn’t come across as sincere.

That being said, here are the best… or worst YouTube apology videos. With so many videos to choose from, consider this my apology if your favorite isn’t on this list.

Laura Lee

Having gone viral for “fake crying” in her apology video, Laura Lee’s apology has to be one of the most insincere I’ve ever seen. Instead of being sorry for her actions, the video makes it feel like she feels sorry for getting caught in the act. The video feels forced — just like her crying. Her apology video was so bad that she made an apology video for her apology video and deleted the original.

Colleen Vlogs: “hi.”

In her video, Colleen Ballinger, known for her portrayal of the character Miranda Sings, responds to accusations of creating inappropriate relationships with underage fans. Her apology video is the most unique I’ve seen due to one major aspect: she plays the ukulele and sings for the entire 10-minute video. The video is less of an apology and more of a response. She never takes any accountability for her actions and tries to belittle the feelings of potential victims. Instead of saying “I’m sorry,” she tries to make the audience feel bad for spreading “rumors” about her and the situation.

Logan Paul: “So Sorry.”

Following a visit to Japan, Logan Paul uploaded a new vlog in 2018. He quickly came under fire for filming and including the uncensored body of a dead man in the video, who had passed away by apparent suicide. While he did take full accountability for his original video and took down the original, it almost feels like common sense not to do what he did. The apology video in itself isn’t the worst I’ve seen, but getting into his situation requires a lack of empathy and almost can’t be written off as a “misjudgment.”

Tana Mongeau: “An apology”

Can an apology video really be sincere if someone profits from it? Tana Mongeau’s apology video is monetized with multiple advertisement breaks. With the knowledge of how much attention YouTube apology videos get, this is definitely a choice. Everything she says in the video is belittled due to this. This apology video was particularly hard to watch due to the amount of jump cuts. Mongeau can’t finish a sentence in this video without some sort of cut. Even with the number of cuts, this doesn’t stop her from repeating herself over and over. This is the longest video on the list, coming in at 22 minutes long. Almost makes me wonder: is this just her way of profiting more from her wrongdoings?

Jaclyn Hill: “My Lipsticks”

While watching this video, I had to double-check that I hadn’t accidentally put it at twice the speed. Her explanation is very rehearsed, and she speaks so fast, almost like she’s trying not to forget the points she practiced. Her points are backed by actual evidence, which is a plus. Although not the worst video overall, her lipstick scandal ended her career and relevancy, for the most part.

Travis Scott