Ranking My 5 Favorite UK Rappers

United Kingdom rap and drill have been growing in popularity over the last few years. With more and more UK artists gaining exposure and collaborating with American media, UK rap has begun to experience a lot more commercial success.
Below, I’ve ranked my favorite UK rappers. You may have heard of some of them, and others may be completely new to you, but trust me when I tell you that listening to them will expose you to a whole other world of music you won’t regret venturing into. Here are my five favorite UK rappers ranked:
- Nemzzz
Nemzzz is a rapper who gained popularity in 2021 with “Elevate” and “2MS.” He also recently released a song featuring Latto, an American rapper, titled “ART.”
Nemzzz is a newer artist and is only 21 years old, so his career is just beginning. He certainly has a long journey ahead of him as an artist, which would be wonderful for fans to follow.
- Stormzy
Stormzy is probably one of the most popular rappers in the UK. He’s won several awards and was the first British rapper to headline the Glastonbury Festival. “Vossi Bop” was his first No. 1 single in the UK. His other songs include “Clash,” “Hide & Seek,” and “Own It.”
- Esdeekid
EsDeeKid is another rapper I love listening to. He raps with a Scouse accent since he’s from Merseyside in England, born in Liverpool. He’s also not very popular at the current moment, but has established himself in the UK underground hip-hop scene.
Some of his songs include “LV Sandals,” “Phantom,” and “Cali Man.” I highly recommend listening to them as they truly offer such a unique vibe and different style of rap. As EsDeeKid grows in popularity, which I’m sure he will, you can say you were a loyal supporter since day one!
- Dave
Dave is another really talented rapper. Most people probably know him from “Sprinter,” his longest-running No. 1 song. It became popular in 2023, when it was first released, and became incredibly well-known to American audiences as well.
By April 2024, “Sprinter” was the most-streamed UK rap song of all time. Dave has also won several awards throughout his career and his known for his fantastic lyricism. His other songs include “Starlight,” “Trojan Horse,” and “Funky Friday.”
- Central cee
Now, one of my personal favorites is the one and only Central Cee, also known as Cench. He first gained popularity with the singles “Day in the Life” and “Loading.” However, since then, he’s released several songs that have become fan-favorites, such as “Doja,” “BAND4BAND,” and, of course, “Sprinter” with Dave.
His most recent album is called Can’t Rush Greatness, which truly includes some wonderful music. Some of my favorites from that album are “CRG,” which is also with Dave (they’re honestly the best duo), “No Introduction,” and “St. Patrick’s.”
Some of his other songs include “Overseas,” “Did it First” with Ice Spice, and “Which One” with Drake. If you need a place to get started with your UK rap journey, listening to Central Cee is the best way to go.
I hope you now feel ready to dive into the world of UK rap and explore some new artists and styles of music. Try listening to the artists I’ve listed above, or find some of your own! There is such a variety of artists and musical styles to explore, and once you start your journey, it’s difficult to stop.
