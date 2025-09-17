Beyond Rap: The Multidimensional Brilliance of Kid Cudi

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first heard that Kid Cudi had a new release coming out on Aug. 12, my mind immediately thought of checking for it. I was surprised to find out his new release was a book, and not in the music genre at all.

After researching more about Cudi, I realized that his work extends far beyond the music industry and shows his multifaceted abilities. Along with his success as an artist, Cudi has expanded his ventures into acting, movie production, literature, fashion, business, and more.

If you’ve streamed “Day ‘n’ Nite” or “Mr. Rager” as many times as I have, you might want to check out some of his other major contributions to the world — his work is plentiful.

Books

On Aug. 12, Kid Cudi released his new memoir, Cudi: The Memoir. In his new book, Cudi opens up about his life, including details about his childhood, mental health, relationships, and battles with addiction. He describes how his father’s death changed him as a person and acted as a catalyst for his so-called “pursuit of happiness.”

Cudi paints a beautiful picture of his young adolescence into adulthood, illustrating his journey from being a normal person to a striving star. His touching rise-to-fame story can be seen as an inspiration to other aspiring artists in the business, or even just a way to relate to someone you look up to.

Another notable achievement in the realm of literature is Cudi’s contribution to the comic series, Moon Man. Along with Kyle Higgins, Cudi is a co-writer for this series that centers around a fictional astronaut, Ramon Townsend. Shown through the title of his popular song, “Man on the Moon,” Cudi often incorporates ideas of outer-worldliness or galactic style.

His signature elements are shown through his contributions to the comic, including details that parallel his own life. These details reflect his endless ambitions, limitless dreams, and highlight the personal struggles he’s been through to get there.

Movies

Receiving a whopping 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, Cudi’s animated movie, Entergalactic, has been widely applauded by the public. It features a fictional protagonist, Jabari, who’s an aspiring artist in Manhattan, and offers insight into what it’s like to live in New York in your youth.

The movie’s plot focuses on the challenges Jabari faces while attempting to balance his passion and career with his love life. It’s both visually appealing and musically satisfying, featuring Cudi’s retro-artistic style and a Cudi-exclusive soundtrack.

Aside from production purposes, the Entergalactic cast includes one of Cudi’s closest friends, Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet’s contribution to the movie is worth noting as a testament to Cudi’s friendship and loyalty as a person.

In Cudi: The Memoir , Cudi voiced the nature of his and Chalamet’s mutually supportive friendship inside and outside the professional setting. Cudi explains that Chalamet is one of his biggest fans and critics, often offering advice on his work-in-progress songs. The bond that the two share is a reminder of the basic humanity that can be forgotten by the pedestal that fans often put celebrities on.

Fashion

Cudi’s artistic abilities also show in his participation in the fashion industry. He’s not only collaborated with popular streetwear brands such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Virgil Abloh, and Bape, but he’s also created his own brand.

In 2022, he took his endeavors further by launching MOTR, or “Members Of The Rage,” which was his personal line of clothing. In September 2024, Cudi debuted MOTR at an event called The Model Experience at New York Fashion Week.

Cudi’s influence in the fashion industry is also reflected in his personal style. While most rappers conventionally wear dark colors and chains, Cudi’s style is a bit more eye-striking, featuring futuristic items and pieces that challenge societal gender norms.

He takes pride in his sense of style, mentioning in a Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper that he would like to bring back wearing fedoras. Regarding Cooper’s hesitation, he assures her that he makes anything work and that he has his wife’s full support.

Cudi’s creative endeavors reflect in his personal philosophy: the artist once said, “Once I accomplish one thing and I’m satisfied, I try something else. I may be 50 and doing something totally outside of music and acting. Maybe I’ll become a kindergarten teacher.”

His creativity and entrepreneurial mindset set him apart from other artists. He’s a role model of what it means to be well-rounded, and his motivation and dedication across multiple fields show that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

