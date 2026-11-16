This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time again when the fall air is crisp, and all you want to do is cozy up in bed with a good TV show. One of my favorite traditions for the holiday season is rewatching the drama-filled Thanksgiving episodes of Gossip Girl. Sometimes, when you’re sick of your own life, watching Blair and Serena battle it out through mind games and invested family drama is surely one of the most entertaining ways to distract yourself.

I forgot just how crazy these episodes were and honestly found them hard to rank. Each one is an intricate culmination of not-so-good people trying to have a family dinner; the escalating stakes throughout the seasons made me enjoy every one of them in their own way. Although I could get by with saying I enjoy the ones with Dan Humphrey less than the rest, I put together a list that I can stick by.

Season 3, Episode 11 With a TikTok trend that resurfaces each year based on the big scene from this episode, I couldn’t put it anywhere but first. Somehow, every one of the characters has it out for someone else at this dinner table, and at the end, the truth must come out! This episode perfectly encapsulates Gossip Girl’s image. With congressional wedding affairs, pregnancy speculation, mommy-daughter issues, and sibling rivalry, this episode has it all. Everyone has skin in the game this Thanksgiving, and it makes great television to watch it all go down. Season 4, Episode 10 One of the darkest episodes Gossip Girl features is season 4’s Thanksgiving episode, “Gaslit,” and honestly, while I do think its message is overshadowed and blatantly infuriating, it’s good to know it gets acknowledged later in the season. When everyone is going to spend the holiday alone, a hospital takes the place of a Thanksgiving table this year. Blair and Chuck are freshly wounded from their breakup, and Nate’s struggling with his parents’ looming divorce, but they come together to help care for Serena. Serena and her mother’s relationship, as well as Jenny and her father’s, in this episode is honestly heartbreaking. I think what sets it so high for me is the looming conniving done by Juliet, Jenny, and Vanessa. With betrayal around every corner, it’s a good episode for drama. Season 6, Episode 8 View this post on Instagram Georgina Sparks is back, and that’s when you know it’s going to be a good episode. I love this episode because the core four are back in their natural state: hating Dan. Dan Humphrey is on his high horse this season, proclaiming that he had to change into a desensitized backstabber to be able to be accepted by the Upper East Side. It was good to see him get punched for hurting all of his friends for no particular reason, especially when everything was going well again. Also, we get Blair and Chuck scheming together, which makes me happy, so this episode deserves its spot. Season 1, Episode 9 While I’m a firm believer that season 1 offers some of the best nostalgia and character moments, I don’t love this episode. My favorite parts are the flashbacks to young Blair, Serena, and Nate. It feels authentically high school, which isn’t common for a show about high schoolers, surprisingly. I think for first-time watchers, this is a very important episode for exposition about Lily van der Woodsen and Rufus Humphrey’s past. It’s also prime Serena and Dan, which, in the early seasons, is admittedly cute. I do love the end, though, showing some of the sparse closeness in the van der Woodsen family. Season 2, Episode 11 This episode is simply all over the place. It feels like a normal season episode instead of a holiday-centric one. The core cast doesn’t interact much, and while the drama is interesting, it’s not as explosive as other holiday episodes. Jenny Humphrey is stirring up personal drama once again, betraying one of the only people currently on her side, while Serena deals with hiding her true self from her current boyfriend. It feels unimportant and doesn’t matter in the long run. Blair and Nate’s family drama is much more riveting; while Blair is worried about a new father figure entering her life, Nate is losing his. The only redeeming part of this episode is when you take a step back and read into the message of family and loving them, no matter their bad deeds.

I don’t consider season 5 to have a Thanksgiving episode, which is why it doesn’t appear on my list. For now, this is it. A little biased against the Humphrey family, yes, but perfectly weighted on the drama I love to watch unfold.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!