‘Gossip Girl’ Sparks Nostalgia After Returning to Netflix

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Hey, Upper East Siders…everyone’s favorite show is officially back on Netflix just in time for the holiday season! This iconic TV show left us wanting to be part of New York’s elite with a trust fund that could last a lifetime and a closet bigger than any of us could dream. Gossip Girl is officially streaming on Netflix once again, giving old and new fans another chance to go into a binge-watching frenzy. The comeback of this iconic show leaves viewers filled with nostalgia, and its vibe, especially for us college kids, is just what we need.

Gossip Girl’s first reign

When Gossip Girl first aired in 2007, it was the show to watch. Teenagers and young adults alike wanted to be part of this high-end world filled with Blair Waldorf’s scheming, Serena Van Der Woodsen’s constant drama, and Chuck Bass uttering his iconic “I’m Chuck Bass” statements. Every week was filled with a new scandal that would leave all my friends talking about it until it was finally resolved. No matter what, not one Gossip Girl episode was missed, and I would always look forward to escaping to the Upper East Side.

Although the drama was captivating and kept us on the edge of our seats, the fashion was equally iconic. From Blair’s headbands to Serena’s effortless style, I always wanted to wear the same outfits. The designer bags and clothes never disappointed audiences. Hermès, Dior, and Chanel were all name-dropped so casually in the character’s everyday lives on the Upper East Side. From Lily Van Der Woodsen’s Hermès Birkin Collection to Chuck’s scarves that we can only dream to afford, each episode kept me looking forward to the amazing collection that would bless my eyes.

Gossip Girl’s Revival

With Gossip Girl’s recent return to Netflix, we now know that the hype surrounding the show is still alive and well. The show seemed to be ahead of its time in terms of drama from cheating scandals, sibling resurgences, parental fights, and love triangles. Now that I’m older, Gossip Girl means something different to me. I now understand the intricacies of every bad decision and how feelings get in the way of rational thought, as opposed to when I was younger. Now, I have gone through many more heartbreaks, friendship betrayals, and more.

Through these new experiences, every petty action Blair takes against Serena, and every break-up and make-up that Chuck and Blair have makes all the more sense. Even Jenny’s crazy and bold actions start to kind of make sense. While all the drama will most likely not take part in my life, that’s what makes the show that much more entertaining and what has kept it as relevant as it is in today’s world. Watching the show in today’s world leaves audiences much more receptive to all the craziness that ends up happening.

As for the new watchers, Netflix has given Gossip Girl an entirely new audience filled with young teenagers who didn’t watch it the first time around. It has also brought in young adults who may have been pushed to start a new show that will easily be binge-watched. The revival gives the show a fresh new perspective and still ends up delivering on the drama, fashion, and iconic quotes. So, this is your chance to either rewatch the show or start it for the first time. Either way, you won’t be left disappointed! As always XOXO, Gossip Girl.

