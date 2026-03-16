Queer Comforts: The 5 Best LGBTQ+ Shows to Binge This Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is the perfect time to hit the reset button and finally relax after weeks of classes, assignments, midterms, and endless Canvas notifications. While beach trips and vacations can be exciting, they’re not always obtainable, whereas recharging with some good old quality television is.

What’s a better way to relax than catching up on the shows you’ve been meaning to watch? Whether you’re traveling, visiting friends, working, or staying home for the week, pressing play on a new series and letting yourself get lost in a great story can be the perfect getaway.

Over the past decade or so, television has made great strides in queer representation on screen. Queer characters and stories are appearing across multiple genres, from comedies and teen dramas to historical tales and thrillers.

These shows not only entertain, but also provide safe spaces. For LGBTQ+ audiences especially, it can be difficult to find a show that feels authentic and entertaining. If you’re looking for something funny, meaningful, dramatic, or all of the above, this curated list has something for everyone.

Schitt’s Creek

If you’re looking for a comfort show that makes you laugh, Schitt’s Creek is a must-watch. The series follows the Rose family as they struggle with the transition from being wealthy to broke. After losing their entire fortune, the family of four is forced to relocate to the small town of Schitt’s Creek, and, yes, the name is intentional. The fish-out-of-water comedy doubles as a story about growth, community, and chosen family. You may be asking yourself why this qualifies as an LGBTQ+ watch? The answer is David Rose. David is the adult son of Johnny and Moira Rose. He’s a flamboyant former New York City gallerist with a sheltered worldview. While he’s pansexual, the show does a great job of not making a big deal of his sexuality. David is just a witty, dry-humored guy who likes “the wine and not the label.” Such representation is hard to find in most modern depictions of LGBTQ+ characters, as their sexuality often acts as their defining characteristic.

Feel Good

@netflix this conversation in Feel Good about being nonbinary >>>> #netflix #feelgood ♬ original sound – Netflix For something a bit more introspective, Feel Good is a semi-autobiographical Netflix short comedy series that dives into romance, comedy, and identity in a refreshingly honest way. Created by and starring Mae Martin, the complex series follows Mae, a stand-up comic living in London, who tries to balance their career, recovery, and a complicated new relationship. What begins as a straightforward romance quickly turns into a larger look at addiction, relationships, and self-acceptance. What makes this series stand out is its willingness to portray queer relationships and characters in a raw and candid way. It doesn’t shy away from vulnerability, communication, insecurity, and personal growth. Not only does the show depict identities coexisting within a queer relationship, but separately, as well. Mae struggles with their own identity and questions how they view themselves as well as how others view them. It’s refreshing to see someone on screen who doesn’t have it all figured out. The show does a fantastic job at balancing heavier moments with sharp humor. With only 12 episodes in total, Feel Good is a great binge-worthy option if you’re looking for something relatable and short.

Orange Is the New Black

View this post on Instagram Now a longer series for the professional binge-watchers. Orange Is the New Black is a Netflix fan favorite. The show ran for seven seasons, concluding in 2019, and continues to draw in new viewers. Set in a women’s prison, it explores power dynamics, survival, friendships, and romantic relationships between inmates from diverse backgrounds. It’s packed with several complex characters and storylines, with each bringing a unique identity. This Netflix original stands out for its wide range of LGBTQ+ characters and representation. There’s Piper Chapman, the frantic, self-absorbed, and often overwhelmed bisexual, whose story starts the show off. Alex Vause is a mysterious and quick-witted lesbian who just so happens to be Piper’s ex-girlfriend. What a small world, am I right? There’s also Sophia Burset, an African American transgender woman navigating life in prison while fighting for dignity and respect within a faulty system. Together, these characters and many others create a layered series that explores resilience, community, and perseverance.

Dickinson

If you’re in the mood for a visually stunning show, head over to Apple TV and check out Dickinson. This must–watch reimagines the life of poet Emily Dickinson through the literalization of her own written metaphors, turning her inner world into something audiences can experience on screen. The show stylistically combines modern dialogue, humor, and music with 19th-century settings. Think corsets and strict social rules paired with sharp humor, dramatic run-ins with Death (AKA Wiz Khalifa), and a forbidden lesbian love story. One of the most captivating parts of the show is Dickinson’s relationship with Sue, her best friend and brother’s love interest. Their connection is emotional, complicated (sound familiar?), and at the center of many of the show’s most powerful moments. Beyond the romance, Dickinson also explores what it means to be a young woman with big dreams in a world determined to silence her. It’s funny, rebellious, and visually and audibly captivating.

Heated Rivalry