‘Pink Pony Club’ Could Save Lives? New CPR Song Confirmed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” isn’t just a hit pop anthem on your playlist anymore, it’s now a certified lifesaver. That’s right, Roan’s viral song we all know and love has been recognized for its perfect tempo, aligning with the recommended rhythm for performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), making it an unexpected but vital tool in saving lives during a cardiac emergency.

why is cpr so important?

There are two types of CPR to note: hands-only and full CPR. While both are lifesaving, full CPR differs from hands-only CPR because it’s both chest compressions and rescue breaths. Anyone of any age is capable of performing both procedures and increasing the likelihood of someone surviving cardiac arrest. According to the American Red Cross, the chance of survival drops significantly every minute without intervention.

Even if a person survives cardiac arrest, they may experience permanent brain damage if the brain doesn’t receive enough blood and oxygen. CPR can help prevent brain damage and death by maintaining blood circulation and ensuring oxygenated blood reaches the body. In those crucial moments, the right response can make all the difference.

How Does a Pop Song Impact CPR?

Music has long been observed as a powerful asset for memory retention and motor coordination, and CPR is no exception. Timing being a critical aspect, The American Heart Association recommends a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute for effective CPR.

Most of us are familiar with the iconic “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees being the go-to song when we associate CPR with a memorable rhythm, but now, with a steady 107 beats per minute, “Pink Pony Club” also makes the cut.

In high-stress situations, it can be difficult to maintain the right rhythm when performing chest compressions during an emergency, especially when the stakes are so high. As a pop song, “Pink Pony Club” has the advantage of being both upbeat and widely recognized, potentially reducing anxiety and sparking the needed confidence to achieve effective CPR. That said, Roan’s song serves as a powerful addition to the list of musical references, making it easier for bystanders to keep their composure, ease the pressure, and stay in sync with the timing needed to save a life.

How can we Bring CPR Awareness to Gen Z?

While CPR training has traditionally been taught in schools, workplaces, and certification courses, social media has played a huge role in making this knowledge more accessible. The recognition of “Pink Pony Club” as a CPR-friendly song introduces the importance of life-saving skills to a younger, pop-culture-savvy audience. With Roan’s rising influence and passionate fan base, the song’s newfound medical significance could heighten CPR education, and ultimately increase survival rates in sudden emergencies.

Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are now buzzing with short, digestible content on everything from lifestyle advice to emergency tutorials. Through these social media platforms, especially TikTok, the song’s association with CPR has already gone viral, spreading the message far beyond what traditional training could accomplish. Fans of Roan, especially in younger demographics, are already primed to embrace this fusion of pop music and life-saving action.

With “Pink Pony Club’s” popularity skyrocketing more than ever after the artist’s hit Grammy performance, CPR education may be able to seep from a dry, clinical lesson to a more approachable and memorable impact for a new range of audiences. Who knew saving lives could sound this catchy?

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!