5 Nature Spots in Tallahassee That’ll Make You Forget You’re in Florida

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

So, you stayed in-state for school. I get it. College was supposed to be my escape from the Florida heat, crowded beaches, and flat landscapes.

I desperately wanted to flee to a small liberal arts college in the northeast or the Pacific Northwest and live my Twilight fantasies in a small town surrounded by trees. When I committed to FSU, I thought I was relinquishing my dreams of living in a place with a plethora of natural beauty, but I was quickly proven wrong.

As I’m from South Florida, I was not ready for some of the natural sights I’d find in my college town. From an earth lover and cold weather enthusiast, here are five nature spots in Tallahassee that’ll make you forget you’re in Florida!

Lichgate on High Road @elstonwebster Lichgate in Tallahassee in one of my favorites #nature #foryoupage #cinematic #moody #sony #tallahassee ♬ Interstellar on Piano – Andy Morris Lichgate was the first Tallahassee nature gem I discovered. Recommended to me by a friend, I had little idea what to expect. Driving north on High Road, a quick turn leads to this tree-lover’s paradise. Tucked away through the trees is a large whimsical oak — estimated to be 300 years old! Behind the tree is a fairytale-like cottage surrounded by green and brown shrubbery and vines. Other little gems around the property are a wooden mailbox full of letters and charms, a stone labyrinth, garden gnomes, and picnic tables. It is free to the public, but please respect the beautiful property! And if you are interested in how this hidden fairytale spot came to be, you can read all about the history on the Lichgate website! Alfred B. Maclay Gardens Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park is among Tallahassee’s most beautiful and well-known nature reserves. Located on Thomasville Road, the park features a secret garden, a brick walkway, an assortment of flora, a tourable property, and my favorite, the reflection pool. The park is open from 8 a.m. to dusk, and entry costs $6 per vehicle. The park is perfect for a day off in nature, a birthday party, or a picnic for Valentine’s Day! The website lists annually held events such as a tour of the gardens in May, scarecrows, Moon over Maclay-jazz in the gardens, and Camellia Christmas in December. If you seek asylum from the hustle and bustle of college town and campus, you will find unparalleled serenity and solitude at Maclay Gardens! Dorothy B. Oven Park @850mediaproductions From the gardens to the Manor House, Dorothy B. Oven Park offers endless opportunities for stunning visuals. This park is a Tallahassee gem with a rich history dating back to the Lafayette Land Grant. 🌳📸” #Gardens #Tallahassee #ihearttally ♬ original sound – Kyle Gibbs Also on Thomasville Road is a hidden gem of natural beauty — Dorothy B. Oven Park. I first stumbled upon it during the holidays, when its festive light show, free to the public, made it feel like a winter wonderland. But the park is just as stunning year-round! It features lush gardens, a charming manor-style home, a lanai, and scenic walking trails. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., it’s the perfect spot for a peaceful stroll, a picnic, or even a picturesque date. San Luis Mission Park San Luis Mission Park is one of my favorite hiking spots in Tallahassee. With multiple trails, a dog park, a playground, and a gorgeous tree-encompassing lake, it’s the perfect escape from daily stressors. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful solo hike, a scenic spot to journal, or a fun outing with friends (including the four-legged kind), San Luis Mission Park is your new favorite spot. It’s where I go to slow down, breathe in the fresh air of the trees, and forget I’m in Florida. Lake Ella View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Dog Cafe (@blackdog_cafe) Maybe I’m biased because of my Black Dog obsession. However, Lake Ella offers much more than everyone’s favorite coffee shop. The lake, located on North Monroe, is surrounded by a 0.8-mile loop with benches, a gazebo, and shops along the way. The cottages at Lake Ella are a collection of small businesses ranging from vintage stores to ice cream shops and restaurants. Lake Ella is my favorite place to get steps in, listen to music, and decompress from my assignments. So, grab a coffee, walk around the lake, and enjoy the nature our college town has to offer!

The college application process taught me an invaluable lesson: to bloom where I am planted. Though Florida schools weren’t originally on my dream list, my dedication to finding beauty everywhere has proven rewarding.

Choosing FSU was the best decision I’ve ever made, allowing me to thrive academically while embracing my love for nature. I hope you are inspired to find beauty in our college city as well — because there is much to seek!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and Pinterest!