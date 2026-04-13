My Review of Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘House Tour’ Music Video

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The long-awaited music video of Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song, “House Tour,” has arrived, and to say I’m ecstatic is an understatement.

I don’t really know what I was expecting, but I certainly wasn’t prepared for “pretty girl cleanup,” featuring Carpenter herself alongside actresses Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline.

From the cuts, design, wardrobe selection, and overall execution, these talented actresses and producers had rent due, to say the least.

As credited in the video, discovering that it was directed by Carpenter and Qualley really makes you appreciate their creative talents that much more. That being said, what makes this music video such a success? What Easter eggs are hidden beneath the surface? Let’s find out!

the concept

If you’re unfamiliar, the actual song uses the metaphor of a house tour to describe sexual intimacy and inviting a new partner back to your place.

The lyrics are filled with suggestive double entendres discussing Carpenter’s body and rules, like “never enter through the back door.” However, while the music video doesn’t take away from the themes of intimacy, Carpenter cleverly turns the “house tour” into something much more invasive: a robbery. I mean, who said the house had to be hers?

The video appears to be inspired by the true story of “The Bling Ring,” a group of fame-obsessed teenagers in the mid-2000s who broke into the homes of celebrities like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Orlando Bloom, stealing valuables while filming themselves.

Carpenter channels that same mix of glamour and chaos, turning her “house tour” into a playful but edgy adventure with her own special “Bling Ring.”

Together, this Hollywood trio pulls up to the unsuspecting, vintage-decorated house in a bright pink van, prepared to pull off the heist of a lifetime.

After finding a key poorly hidden under the welcome mat, they quickly make themselves at home, helping themselves to the owner’s liquor stash, clothes, bubble bath, pool, and… a random sword collection? Okay, Barbie and The Three Musketeers!

After a successful night of dancing, dress-up, and drinking, the group is interrupted by a nearby helicopter patrolling just outside the house, followed by a swarm of police officers.

This is the moment the girls make their big getaway, pulling off slick, spy-level moves as they climb down a rope from the window to escape. They then speed off in their van with a “Just robbed a house!” sign freshly added to the rear.

The video then closes on a shot of a handwritten note that reads, “Thank you for having us! We had the best stay and will be sure to recommend to all of our friends!” So… “House Tour” part two coming soon? More importantly, am I invited?

hidden gems

One thing about this take on “House Tour” is that there’s certainly a lot to unpack here (pun intended). Right from the start, we see Carpenter kick off her white, bloodstained heels before twisting on a new pair.

If you’ve been following along with her story-driven music videos, you may have noticed that these were actually the same heels that she wore from her previous music video, “Tears,” also known as the unfortunate weapon that murdered one of her ex-love interests. I actually loved this inclusion because it makes her videos feel like part of a series, all somehow being interrelated.

The video also sneaks in more pointed, almost meta references. In case you missed it, there’s a brief clip before the big getaway where Carpenter retrieves a GRAMMY Award, likely referencing the 2026 GRAMMYs, where she was essentially (in my opinion) robbed, despite having six nominations for her hit album, Man’s Best Friend. Of course, with Carpenter, it’s just a fun way to tease, but also… I’m still hurt.

Another hidden reference I noticed was that the license plate on the back of the pretty girl cleanup van reads: BKDRH8R. What does this mean? Back-door-hater, of course! Apparently, the running theme here is that the back door is always forbidden in Carpenter’s world. Anyway, I thought this was a pretty creative addition.

This next connection I pieced together was the scene where Carpenter, Qualley, and Cline are all gathered around the Mona Lisa portrait with this confused, sideways look plastered on their faces.

I’m pretty sure it’s a reference to her song “Mona Lisa” from her 2018 album Singular Act 1, where she sings, “don’t leave me hanging like the Mona Lisa.” Ironically, despite its notorious value, it appears they do leave her hanging as they shrug their shoulders and walk away. Intentional? My guess is probably.

Lastly, one thing I immediately noticed was the blood dripping from Qualley’s mouth in the middle of the chorus, which honestly took me a second to fully register. You may know Qualley from her iconic role in Maid on Netflix, but I know her from her equally iconic role in The Substance.

If you’re unfamiliar with this movie, it’s basically a body-horror film about a woman (Demi Moore) who desperately wants to be young again, creating this youthful version of herself that becomes Margaret Qualley. I personally thought this was an extremely interesting movie, and I took her blood scene as a brilliant reference to it.

themes and critiques

One of Carpenter’s biggest critiques as an artist is that she caters too heavily to the male gaze in her music. I feel like this music video’s reimagining of the song’s original theme of sexual intimacy as a “girl-gang heist” brings in fresh, less explored ideas of friendship and freedom, and I’m absolutely here for it.

Not that I don’t appreciate the lyrical genius and original meaning of the song, but I definitely think this newer theme is refreshing to see and purely genuine, as the trio has seemingly become close in real life.

Adding on to this discussion of friendship, the “Just robbed a house!” sign playing on the typical “Just married!” motif really emphasizes a more exaggerated idea of embracing female empowerment, seeing as the only time a man is shown (aside from the officers), he gets run over by the van. To me, it’s a honeymoon vacation, but with just bridesmaids and no groom.

Anyway, all this is to say that for those who claim she aims to make her content strictly for male validation, I think this cheeky little ending makes it clear that Carpenter isn’t afraid to have fun on her own terms without any men involved.

visuals, fashion, and aesthetics

Now, for the grand finale: what makes this video truly iconic? In my opinion, it all comes down to fashion and overall aesthetic.

Right from the beginning, Carpenter steps into bright red heels that immediately evoke The Devil Wears Prada, tying together her cheetah-print shorts, cyan-blue push-up bra, cropped fuchsia jacket, and black bedazzled beret into a look that seems both chaotic and very on-brand for this theme.

Qualley leans into a softer yet still bold contrast, wearing a lacy black-and-pink lingerie dress with pink hoops and a matching choker. Meanwhile, Cline’s blue bikini top, low-waisted shorts, glittery blue eyeshadow, and floral, cream-colored poncho add a dreamy, almost otherworldly dimension to the trio’s overall palette.

What really makes these outfits stand out is how intentionally mismatched they are, yet they still feel cohesive through their shared maximalism and color saturation.

Also, throughout the video, they all emphasize these innocent yet very cartoon-like facial expressions, which I think were essential to making the music video feel like it was simply a fun girls’ night activity, and the police coming was just a minor inconvenience.

It really reminded me of the girls’ night episode in Teen Titans Go! where protagonists Starfire and Raven break out the antagonist, Jinx, from prison, and they all go around causing mischief together (similarly ending with the girls being chased by a helicopter).

All things considered, the “House Tour” music video proves that Carpenter is far more than just a pop singer; she’s also a talented artist with a clear visual and creative vision.

I personally loved all the fun little details and can’t wait to see where she takes us with her next one… I know my fingers will be crossed for a “Go Go Juice” cinematic masterpiece.

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