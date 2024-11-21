How ‘The Substance’ Shook up the Horror Scene

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The mainstream horror movie genre has become repetitive with its endless stream of sequels and prequels, but one modern horror film has done things a little differently. Released in September of this year, The Substance cuts through the clutter of movie franchise revamps that are clearly cash grabs. It’s a breath of fresh air in the otherwise tired and tedious state of the modern horror genre. Here’s a short summary for you with no spoilers because it really is a must-see movie:

The film’s main character, Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), is fired from her TV workout program due to her old age, spiraling her into depression. She’s sent an informational video for “The Substance,” which markets itself as a drug that will transform you into a more youthful and superior version of your current self. Once she begins her dosage, her life and mental state dramatically unravel due to the drug having serious and irreversible side effects.

If you decide to watch this movie, I strongly wouldn’t recommend it if you’re sensitive to gore. Secondly, I would strongly suggest NOT eating during this movie; you might want to put the popcorn down for this one.

The film uses characteristic techniques common to the genre to intensify the situation’s high stakes. Techniques such as vulnerable protagonists, body horror, music cues, and heightened sound create an atmosphere of eeriness and unease.

One element that was cinematically striking and unique to the genre was the manipulation of the settings. Even settings, such as a bathroom in a high-rise apartment, which appear to be normal, made me feel anxious. The use of harsh fluorescent lighting and monotonously white tiled walls and flooring made my skin crawl, even though it should’ve been a forgettable set.

The world-building in the film was also great throughout and executed with high attention to detail, separating itself from many other horror films where settings are usually dark abandoned warehouses or large haunted family homes.

The focus on Sparkle’s deteriorating state due to the drug’s harmful side effects is authentically captured through cinematography and her increasing self-hatred. It seems that in each passing scene, she becomes more and more desperate to cling to something that society has deemed she’s too far past her prime to deserve. Close-up shots, self-sabotage, and talking to oneself are all elements that make her descent into insanity both equally believable and unnerving.

Having a leading character who is causing her own downfall is a unique spin on the horror genre. Instead of focusing on her avoiding an external threat, the painful events are due to her actions yet are framed in a way where you understand to some extent why she continues her damaging actions. Sparkle’s internal struggle between living in reality and living in a fabricated version of herself allows for the character to be three-dimensional. Having a character whose journey is also followed emotionally is refreshing and gives the movie a soul, making it easier to be truly invested in where she ends up.

The film takes you on an emotional, psychologically thrilling, and disgusting journey that explores deeper themes tied to society’s expectations of women, such as the notion that women have an “expiration date” and that women’s value decreases as they age. The gore and grossness of the film amplify the stress and rejection of a woman taking insane risks to cling to her youth.

My best friend and I saw the film almost a month ago and still bring it up regularly. A horror movie has not been able to shock, repulse, and make me think quite like this one. In my opinion, it’s an instant cult classic.

