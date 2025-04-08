My Predictions and Concerns for ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This article contains spoilers for season two of The Last of Us.

The Last of Us is one of the first video game adaptations to be received well outside of its video game audience. The TV show achieved massive mainstream success, scoring 24 Emmy nominations and receiving a generally positive feedback, and it’s easy to see why.

The show manages to be respectful to the original story while taking time to expand on elements that were originally glossed over in the game. While it isn’t perfect, it’s a great step towards video game narratives getting the recognition they deserve.

The second season of The Last of Us is set to come out on April 13. While the fanbase for the show remains excited about the continuation of the story, those who have played the second game may have more mixed feelings. The Last of Us Part II was extremely controversial upon its initial release, and it continues to be a heavily debated topic to this day.

The game makes bold narrative choices that fans either love or hate. As the release date for season two draws near, there are several elements of the game that I’m both worried about and interested in seeing how they’ll be adapted.

We can’t talk about The Last of Us Part II without, of course, the twist in the beginning. The marketing for the second season has been leaving out the gut-wrenching reveal, much like the original marketing for the game. While some remain hopeful that the show will change this element, I think it’d be impossible to leave it out entirely.

This twist is what drives the narrative forward, and making major changes would require the writers to revamp the entire story. While this crucial element can’t be changed, there are still opportunities for the writers to make changes that could improve the fans’ reception.

The first season ends with unanswered questions regarding the future of Joel and Ellie’s relationship. Many fans of these two characters and their chemistry will be upset to see their relationship explored almost entirely through flashbacks. I’m hoping that with this adaptation, we get to see more moments of Joel and Ellie’s relationship than what’s provided in the game.

Another critique of the game is its unconventional pacing. The story takes about twice as long to get through as the first game, with the first half allowing the players to control Ellie and the second half controlling the main antagonist of the story, Abby.

The creators of the show have already stated that they will not be telling the entire story of the second game in this single season. They seem to have plans to split it up into two or possibly three seasons.

There are several ways the writers could choose to adapt this story across multiple seasons. The first is the most obvious, making the second season Ellie’s story, and the third season Abby’s story. This could become controversial because making an entire season centered around getting to know the antagonist will turn away certain fans.

While the point of the Abby storyline is to understand Abby’s motivations and gain sympathy for her, it’s not something everyone’s willing to sit through. As someone who played the game, I believe the payoff of Abby’s storyline is there. However, it’s slow and takes hours to feel invested in.

The other possible option for how the story will be told is cutting between both Ellie’s and Abby’s stories simultaneously. While this may be a more effective way to keep the audience engaged, it comes with its own issues.

The structure of The Last of Us Part II as a game is extremely intentional and vital to the player’s experience. You’re supposed to play as Ellie first, to feel her rage, and then transition into understanding Abby. To tell the stories at the same time would be a completely different experience. While I don’t think this is the direction it’s going in, I think the writers could find a way to make it work.

I have my own mixed feelings about The Last of Us Part II as a game. While I admire the game’s attempts to take big risks, I think the desire for shock value disregards the emotional elements that made the first game so impactful. Going forward, I hope the show will be willing to adjust the story in order to make it a more satisfying experience.

