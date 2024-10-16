5 Exciting Activities to Celebrate Fall On and Off Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s officially fall, and you know what that means! It’s time to take pictures of the changing leaves on Landis Green, continuously hope the weather hits a consistent 60 degrees so you can wear that Rory Gilmore-inspired sweater, and drink insane amounts of the spiced chai tea from The Sweet Shop.

But, sometimes, changing leaves and sweaters just aren’t enough. You need some fun activities to get you into the fall mindset, whether that be a scary Halloween movie, a wholesome pumpkin patch, or everything in between.

I’ve found five activities on and off campus that will make this fall your best one yet!

Askew Student Life Center Movie Screenings To some, fall is pumpkin patches and plaid. To others, fall means Halloween and horror movies. If you’re the latter, then the Askew Student Life Center (SLC) has you covered! On both Oct. 18 and 19, the SLC is screening Scream (1996) at 8 p.m. This movie is a classic for a reason, and dare I say, the best one in the whole Scream franchise. On Oct. 30, SLC will be showing Possession at 8 p.m., one of the most iconic horror movies of all time. Nothing will get you ready for Halloween like a free movie night on campus with your friends! Aunt Louise’s Farm Nothing screams fall more than a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, riding in a wagon, and feeding various farm animals. Open every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 10, Aunt Louise’s Farm offers a full day of fall fun for only $12. The farm is about 30 minutes away from campus, but you get to pet and feed donkeys, goats, and cows, so I think it’s worth the drive! Terror of Tallahassee UCF might have Halloween Horror Nights, but FSU has the Terror of Tallahassee haunted house! Opening Oct. 11, this year’s theme is Post-Apocalypse, so you can run around dodging nuclear zombies, gathering supplies, and running from radioactive waste with your friends. Although the actors can’t touch you, the house is notoriously scary and isolates groups from one another, so you can’t see people’s reactions to secret jump scares in front of you. The Terror of Tallahassee is only a short drive from campus and is open on select nights throughout October, as shown on its official calendar. The Frother’s Daughter October Specials https://www.instagram.com/p/DAhXS06uWJr/?igsh=MThubDBobXRsNnp1ag%3D%3D&img_i ndex=1 I was just introduced to The Frother’s Daughter a few weeks ago, and I can honestly say they make some of the best drinks I’ve ever had! The Frother’s Daughter has an off-campus store and a coffee truck, which often parks near campus. When the truck is by campus, it will be parked on Park Avenue and Copeland Street. The dates and times of where The Frother’s Daughter truck will be during the upcoming week are posted on their Instagram on Sunday night. Check that schedule out on Sunday night, cross-check the dates with your calendar, and then walk over to their truck and get yourself the perfect fall drink off their October menu! The North Florida Fair Would it even be fall if you didn’t go to a local fair? The North Florida Fair is open from Nov. 7 to 17 and offers a wide variety of crazy rides and classic fair food we all love! Why would you not take the opportunity to get funnel cake and apple cider? Info about different ticket prices, accommodations, times, and more can be found on their website.

Have fun celebrating fall with these fun activities!

