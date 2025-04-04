Comparing ‘Culpa Mía’ to Its Film Adaptation: ‘My Fault: London’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The girlies know that a well-written forbidden romance is hard to come by. Most are either way too cringe or way too risqué, but Culpa Mía (Translated: My Fault) is the perfect recipe. Culpa Mía is the first book of the Culpables (Translated: Guilty) trilogy — a series that gained its fame on Wattpad.

For those who haven’t read the series, it follows Noah, a girl who is forced to move to London after her mother marries a British billionaire. Noah has to leave her boyfriend and besties behind but trades them in for her hot stepbrother, Nick. Noah and Nick embark on a unique story of forbidden romance, unexpected love, and…drag racing?

The success of the book-to-film Adaptations

Originally written in Spanish, it was picked up by Amazon MGM Studios and made into a Spanish film with the help of its Argentine author, Mercedes Ron López. Despite its language barrier, the film gained a large following of English viewers and hit its stride on the American film market following its 2023 release. It was even one of Amazon Prime’s most-watched films.

To put a cherry on top of the film’s success, co-stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, who played Noah and Nick, allegedly began dating while filming. Fans were in love with this couple, although their relationship was never confirmed. However, by late 2023, it was clear that the pair wasn’t even cordial anymore. They had unfollowed each other on social media and looked quite uncomfortable posing on red carpets together during the press tour.

Despite this, the romance community came through, and the series was given the green light to produce its sequel. Culpa Tuya (English: Your Fault) came out in December of 2024 and was met with mixed emotions. Viewers made large critiques regarding the character’s toxic traits and unrealistic scenes that took away from the love story of the first movie.

Moreover, the clear tension between Wallace and Guevara was adding smoke to the fire of whether the series would be given the go-ahead to make its final film. Yet, it was announced on this press tour that an English adaptation titled My Fault: London would be gracing screens in February of 2025. Moreover, Culpa Nuestra (English: Our Fault) is set to be released at a later 2025 date.

So, the series was up and running, and English viewers were getting their wish. The cult following of Culpa Mia gave My Fault: London big shoes to fill — and trust me, those shoes were more than just filled.

What are the differences?

Despite the obvious differences like setting and actors, there are a few other changes between the Spanish and English adaptations. The first is that Culpa Mía seems more driven by sex, whereas My Fault: London has more plot and character development. Moreover, in Culpa Mía, there is a big age gap between Nick, who is 21, and Noah, who is 17 (yikes). In My Fault: London, Nick is 19, and Noah is 18, which seems way better.

Lastly, Culpa Mía plays into the forbidden love trope, really highlighting the fact that Nick and Noah are step-siblings, whereas in My Fault: London, it’s more about the pair facing challenges and overcoming them to progress their love story.

Fans, or maybe just me, are seriously worried about the differences for the My Fault: London sequel, noting that London Nick would never cheat on London Noah. In Culpa Mía, the second-chance cheating trope is a focal point of the story, but that just doesn’t sit right with My Fault: London. I’m interested to see how the English director will proceed with the story.

Which one is better?

In my opinion, My Fault: London is way better than Culpa Mía for a couple of reasons. The chemistry between the actors in both adaptations is insane, but My Fault: London just hits differently. In the English adaptation, Nick is protective of Noah and always makes sure she is safe when danger arises.

The Spanish Nick does the same, but it comes across as more controlling and angry. So, if you like a man that yearns, My Fault: London is probably your cup of tea, whereas if you like them broody and a tad bit toxic, Culpa Mía Nick is more your speed.

Critics agree that My Fault: London is the superior adaptation, noting that the director for the English version was a woman, whereas the director for the Spanish version was a man. If you haven’t seen the films, let me make it clear that it’s obvious that My Fault: London Nick was “written by a woman” whereas Culpa Mía Nick was “written by a man.”

For example, there’s a scene where Nick drops Noah off at her house when they are angry with each other. Culpa Mía Nick speeds away mad as soon as Noah closes the car door, whereas My Fault: London Nick begrudgingly waits until she is safe inside the house before he speeds away. It is the little details like that which only a woman would recognize.

I think it’s worth noting that while Culpa Mía’s Wallace and Guevara demonstrate tension on the red carpet, their acting has stayed quite professional. I think part of their drama is due to fans shipping them so hard, and I hope the same fate doesn’t befall My Fault: London’s Matthew Broome (Nick) and Asha Banks (Noah).

Overall, both are totally worth the watch. Although they are adaptations of the same series and follow similar plotlines, they’re different enough to each provide unique watching experiences. Both Culpa Mía and My Fault: London are made for the girls, and any romance lover is bound to find their next fixation. So, grab your cup of tea and paella. You’re in for a wild ride!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!