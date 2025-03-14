Is ‘My Fault: London’ Worth Watching?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Culpa Mía fans, get ready for My Fault: London — it is a ride of its own! Although the main plot closely mirrors Culpa Mía, there were some key differences in some of the scenes that made the vibes of My Fault: London a bit different. Does this mean that My Fault: London is worth the watch?

My Fault: London is based on a book by Mercedes Ron, which is the same one that inspired Culpa Mía. The movie follows a teenage girl named Noah whose mother marries a man in London, which causes them to leave Florida, where they originally resided.

She leaves behind her boyfriend and her best friend to live with her unfamiliar stepfather and her stepbrother, Nick. Initially, Noah is hesitant and unhappy to be in London living with two strangers. However, she soon finds herself in romantic relations with Nick.

I liked how much more mature Nick was in My Fault: London. In both movies, after a heated argument, Nick leaves Noah stranded without a way of getting home. Luckily, in Culpa Mía, one of Nick’s friends drove in her direction and was able to take her home, but she ended up going to a party where Nick was.

However, in My Fault: London, Nick asks the valet to go pick her up. While abandoning her in the first place is still immature, at least in the London version, Nick showed some consideration as he made sure she had a way to get home.

I also enjoyed the scene where we got to meet Nick’s mother. We were able to get a more in-depth understanding of Nick’s mother’s character and what she is to him. Not only does it develop our perception of Nick, but it also shows his mother in a more positive light. We also get to see more of Nick’s sister in My Fault: London, which I enjoyed. It showed how much he meant to her and his higher maturity level.

Additionally, I love slow burns, and I think the London version captures that perfectly. There’s some minor tension in some scenes, but I think the scene where they go racing on the tracks together was adorable and was a perfect touch. That scene placement did feel a little abrupt, but it was still enjoyable.

If there is a sequel to My Fault: London, I’d like to get to know Noah’s character a bit more. When she was explaining her past trauma to Nick, it seemed a bit rushed. I feel like it left out a lot about our understanding of Noah’s mentality, which I couldn’t connect with on a more emotional level.

I also wished we could learn more about Lion and Jenna. I think getting to know their backgrounds a bit more and how they are connected to Nick in more depth would allow us to see how Nick has grown and would let viewers understand all their characteristics.

Lastly, this isn’t so much about the plot as much, but the music choice throughout the movie was incredible. I have to appreciate tracks like “Von Dutch” by Charli xcx, “Rush” by Troye Sivan, and “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears.

Overall, I think the movie is worth watching. Hopefully, they make a sequel so they can develop the characters further, as I think they would do a great job. Ultimately, I enjoyed the movie, and I think many Culpa Mía fans did as well!

