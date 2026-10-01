Monstober: The Halloween We All Grew up With

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For Gen Z, Halloween lasted all month on TV. When we think of “spooky season,” Disney Channel’s Monstober is a core memory that comes to mind. As streaming services have become the main platforms for watching TV, every show and movie is available at the touch of a fingertip when someone wants to watch it. However, when cable was still the frontrunner, that wasn’t the case.

What’s Monstober?

During the entire month of October, Disney Channel would spin all of its content with a Halloween twist. This became a nostalgic time for Gen Z as Halloween crept up, with special airings getting us into the fall spirit.

This programming event featured Halloween-themed content such as movie premieres, movie marathons, and new Halloween episodes, which were presented with a spooky new design that was displayed across the entire channel. These Halloween additions were characterized by sound effects and music, a new color palette, and on-screen graphics.

When Gen Z flipped to Disney Channel, they knew Halloween was near as pumpkins and monsters took over their TV.

How Did October Become Monstober?

Before Monstober became the Halloween marathon we all know and love, the seasonal special has gone by many names over the years, including “Hauntober” and “Wiz-tober.”

As Disney Channel hit its peak from the mid-2000s to the early 2010s, with 2 million viewers in 2014, Monstober was impactful for children across the country at the time.

Special Memories

What made Monstober special wasn’t only its programs, but the fact that it became a seasonal ritual for Gen Z. Popular Disney Channel original movies, such as Halloweentown and Girl vs. Monster, only aired once a year during Monstober.

These movies always featured Halloween-specific plotlines. Halloweentown depicts a young girl who discovers she is from a family of witches and has to save this magical world from humans. Girl vs. Monster follows a girl who accidentally releases a group of monsters on Halloween. Some Monstober content even had accompanying soundtracks, too.

What made it especially memorable for Gen Z was the crossover episodes. These episodes featured characters from different Disney Channel shows coming together in one episode. Crossover episodes became the highlight of Monstober, with unique episodes merging the universes of popular shows like Austin & Ally, Girl Meets World, and Liv and Maddie.

it Doesn’t Have To Be Over

As that spooky time of the year approaches, it’s the perfect time to start rewatching some of the most cherished Disney Channel Halloween classics. You can even stream a movie marathon similar to how Monstober used to play them.

Some of my go-to movies include Disney Channel originals, like The Scream Team and Under Wraps, and more non-originals such as Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas. This is also the perfect time to rewatch favorite Halloween-themed episodes, such as specials from Good Luck Charlie, Wizards of Waverly Place, and A.N.T. Farm.

A Monstober marathon is a great way to get together with friends or family to watch some comforting childhood favorites and get in the mood for the Halloween season!

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