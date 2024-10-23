7 Totally “Camp” Halloween Movies To Get You in the Spooky Spirit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Halloween might be the most iconic holiday. Carving pumpkins, eating candy, and wearing elaborate costumes are all fun ways to celebrate. What’s not to like? Some of my favorite childhood memories include going trick-or-treating with my cousins or watching Halloween movies with my parents.

I have a soft spot for Halloween-themed movies. There’s something special about a good Halloween film. Any regular horror movie is fine, but the ones that intertwine the thrill of Halloween with comedy are my favorite. When it comes to this genre, if it’s not even slightly “campy,” I don’t want it!

If you desperately need to get into the Halloween spirit, below is a list of totally camp Halloween movies that will do just that!

Whether you’re streaming alone or having a watch party with your friends, watching a movie from this list will hopefully lift your spirits. Happy streaming, and happy Halloween!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!