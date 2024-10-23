7 Totally “Camp” Halloween Movies To Get You in the Spooky Spirit

Halloween might be the most iconic holiday. Carving pumpkins, eating candy, and wearing elaborate costumes are all fun ways to celebrate. What’s not to like? Some of my favorite childhood memories include going trick-or-treating with my cousins or watching Halloween movies with my parents.
I have a soft spot for Halloween-themed movies. There’s something special about a good Halloween film. Any regular horror movie is fine, but the ones that intertwine the thrill of Halloween with comedy are my favorite. When it comes to this genre, if it’s not even slightly “campy,” I don’t want it!
If you desperately need to get into the Halloween spirit, below is a list of totally camp Halloween movies that will do just that!
- Jennifer’s Body (2009)
-
“Hell is a teenage girl.”
If you’re unfamiliar, Jennifer’s Body is the story of how a regular high school cheerleader transforms into a possessed maneater (literally). Of the films listed, this one is by far the most graphic. If you’re looking for a heavier approach to the horror side of camp, this is your best bet! This film is from the early 2000s, which adds to the appeal. Though it “flopped” when it came out, Jennifer’s Body is considered a cult classic today. Maybe stream this one with your girls (and with the lights on)!
- Death Becomes Her (1992)
-
“I will not speak to you until you put your head on straight!”
Despite being recently brought to light after the release of Sabrina Carpenter’s newest music video, this movie still is not talked about enough! The plot of Death Becomes Her revolves around two women fighting over a man. However, these women love the idea of staying young forever far more than the man in question. Who could blame them? This movie is quirky all around, but that vibe fits well here. Although the shotgun scene is fairly popular, I love the funeral scene the most.
- Fun Size (2012)
-
“I’m Aaron Burr fool!”
Fun Size is very goofy. Some might say this is a bad movie, but I’m fond of it. This film is about a teenage girl who must babysit her brother on Halloween night, but he suddenly disappears while trick-or-treating. She and her best friend, with two of their classmates they run into, spend the entire night searching for her brother. Fun Size is a raunchy, teen-centered comedy and is the perfect watch for those who prefer a lighter Halloween movie.
- Monster House (2006)
-
“It mocks us with its… house-ness.”
This movie is straightforward, as the plot is in the title. In Monster House, three pre-teens discover that a house in their neighborhood is alive and scheme to uncover more about the cursed home. Though it has a pretty whacky premise, it’s one of the most family-friendly movies on this list. Beware: it’s intense and scary for a PG-rated movie, but it’s charmingly silly too! This film captures the feeling of fall and Halloween scarily well.
- Beetlejuice (1988)
-
“I, myself, am strange and unusual.”
Likely the most well-known film on the list, this one is my personal favorite! If you somehow haven’t seen this masterpiece, Beetlejuice is about a recently deceased couple trapped inside their home. They hire a sinister and raunchy spirit to frighten a new family that moved into their home to drive them away.
A perfect mix of horror and comedy, Beetlejuice somehow makes death a light, even humorous, topic. The dinner table dance scene is peak cinema and I never get tired of the “special effects” in this movie. They’re outdated, but that’s part of the charm. Beetlejuice is so iconic (uh oh, I may have just summoned him)! Thank you, goth queen Wynona Rider.
- Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
-
This movie is so camp! Bodies Bodies Bodies was such a fun watch, though seeing Pete Davidson was a bit of a jump scare. It has Gen-Z written all over it. The film is about a game of bodies, bodies, bodies gone wrong after being played by a group of rich kids partying in a mansion.
- Honorable mention: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
-
Because I’ve never seen it, The Rocky Horror Picture Show did not make the original list. Even so, I know that this film is the epitome of the horror camp genre. I need to give this one a watch!
Whether you’re streaming alone or having a watch party with your friends, watching a movie from this list will hopefully lift your spirits. Happy streaming, and happy Halloween!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!